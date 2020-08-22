Section of Gurgaon flyover collapses, no injuries reported

Section of the flyover collapsed at 9.30 pm Saturday

A section of an under-construction flyover in Gurgaon’s Sohna Road collapsed late Saturday night at 9.30 pm. There are currently no reports of injuries.

The flyover, construction for which began in late 2018 as part of the Badshahpur elevated highway by the National Highways Authority of India, is estimated to cost Rs 1,385 crore.

The 5-kilometre highway was initially meant to begin from Vatika Chowk, but after discussions, its intended route was altered to extend it by a kilometre.

