Friday, Dec 16, 2022

80 residents fall sick in Gurgaon society, water contamination suspected

Health officials have sent water samples to a lab for investigation after the residents of Emaar Palm Gardens society in Gurgaon’s Sector 83 reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea

The investigation report of the water samples is likely to come out on Saturday.
At least 80 residents of Emaar Palm Gardens society in Gurgaon’s Sector 83 have reported falling sick over the past week, with symptoms of vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea, health department officials said, adding that a probe has been initiated to look into complaints of suspected contamination in the society’s water supply.

Officials said on Thursday, a team from the primary health centre in Nakhrola visited the society for an inspection after several complaints were received from the residents. “During the inspection, it was found that around 80 residents were found sick with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. The medical officer suggested to the residents to organise a medical camp immediately to assess the condition of patients. A camp will be set up at the society on Saturday for checking and treatment of patients in the society,” said a health department official.

“Two water samples — one from inlet and one from outlet — in the water supply line were taken and sent to the laboratory at Civil Hospital for investigation. Teams have provided necessary medication and assistance to the residents,” the official added. The investigation report of the water samples is likely to come out on Saturday and, accordingly, a final report shall be submitted, officials said.

In October this year, at least 50 residents of a society in Sector 72 had reported falling sick with similar symptoms, prompting residents to raise complaints of contamination in the water supply. The health department had collected water samples for examination at the time.

A resident of Sector 83 said, “We will raise the issue with civic authorities also to regularly check water supply pipelines in the area. Several such incidents have happened in nearby societies recently.”

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 10:44:38 am
