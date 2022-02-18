Gurgaon society residents in limbo after eviction order

A day after the district administration ordered 140 families residing in NBCC Green View group housing society in Sector 37-D to vacate their houses by March 1 citing safety concerns, residents said they were in a state of panic and uncertainty.

“The authorities have asked us to vacate in two weeks, but there is no clarity or a concrete plan about the refund. They have assured that the NBCC will refund within a month, but what if the builder reneges? We will be left in limbo. We cannot vacate till we receive a refund. No alternative accommodation plans have been shared with us… We complained about poor workmanship and structural issues several times but the administration has only woken up now after the tragic incident at Chintels Paradiso…,” said S C Kaushik, vice-president, Association of Apartment Owners (AOAO), NBCC Green View Group Housing.

The district administration had Wednesday directed residents to vacate their houses by March 1 on the grounds of safety. A structural audit by IIT-Delhi in October 2021 had declared the buildings in society as unsafe to live in and asked residents to vacate within two months.

Residents said they wanted a legally binding assurance from the builder to refund the amount paid while taking possession of houses along with interest and other ancillary costs incurred by them.

G S Mohanty, president, (AOAO), Green View group housing project, said, “In view of the eviction order issued by the DM, we demand that NBCC refund our money with 15% interest and cost incurred by us on interior work, registration charges, stamp duty and compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the agony and harassment we had to undergo in the last four years, within 10 days. We want the authorities ordering evacuation to ensure our temporary accommodation as per law.”

Gurgaon DC Nishant Kumar Yadav, who is also the chairman of District Disaster Management Authority, had said considering the safety of people, all families residing in the society had been asked to vacate by March 1.