Gurgaon: Six of gang who ‘shot dead cab drivers to steal vehicles’ held

Six members of an inter-state gang, who targeted cab drivers and allegedly murdered them to steal their cabs, have been arrested from Jaipur. Police said during preliminary questioning, they confessed to allegedly murdering three cab drivers in Gurgaon using a similar modus operandi in the past six months.

Police said the accused have been identified as Vishal, Vinod, Jeetu, Ravi, Rahul and Rekha. Police said Vishal and Rekha are from Delhi and the others hail from Jaipur. Police said two special teams were formed to arrest the accused after a 53-year-old cab driver from Delhi was found murdered at a crossing in Narsinghpur on the southern peripheral road (SPR) in the Badshahpur area Sunday night.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “With the help of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the accused were arrested from Jaipur on Tuesday. The kingpin of the gang is Vishal. The accused said that they used to book cabs or take a lift from cab drivers and then shoot them dead. They used to dispose of the body on the way and decamp with the cars.”