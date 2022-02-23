scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Must Read

Gurgaon: Six of gang who ‘shot dead cab drivers to steal vehicles’ held

Police said during preliminary questioning, they confessed to allegedly murdering three cab drivers in Gurgaon using a similar modus operandi in the past six months.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
February 23, 2022 1:52:34 am
Delhi, Gurgaon, cab drivers killed, cab drivers shot dead, Badshahpur, indian expressPolice said the accused have been identified as Vishal, Vinod, Jeetu, Ravi, Rahul and Rekha. (Representational)

Six members of an inter-state gang, who targeted cab drivers and allegedly murdered them to steal their cabs, have been arrested from Jaipur. Police said during preliminary questioning, they confessed to allegedly murdering three cab drivers in Gurgaon using a similar modus operandi in the past six months.

Police said the accused have been identified as Vishal, Vinod, Jeetu, Ravi, Rahul and Rekha. Police said Vishal and Rekha are from Delhi and the others hail from Jaipur. Police said two special teams were formed to arrest the accused after a 53-year-old cab driver from Delhi was found murdered at a crossing in Narsinghpur on the southern peripheral road (SPR) in the Badshahpur area Sunday night.

More from Delhi

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “With the help of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the accused were arrested from Jaipur on Tuesday. The kingpin of the gang is Vishal. The accused said that they used to book cabs or take a lift from cab drivers and then shoot them dead. They used to dispose of the body on the way and decamp with the cars.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement