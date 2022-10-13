Gurgaon: Six injured after explosion in house where ‘firecrackers were stored’

Six people, including two minor children, suffered severe burn injuries after an explosion occurred at a house in Nakhrola village near Manesar in Gurgaon on Wednesday afternoon. Police said fireworks and explosive substances such as gunpowder had been recovered from the house.

According to police, the incident took place around 3.30 pm, following which fire department officials, police personnel and civil defence volunteers rushed to the spot.

Suresh Kumar, ACP Manesar, said, “We received information about an explosion in a house in village Nakhrola. A blast occurred and the roof of three rooms collapsed. The rear area was reduced to rubble. It does not seem cylinders exploded as two cylinders have been found intact. Some explosive substances and material used to make firecrackers have been found. The cause of the explosion is being investigated.”

“Legal action will be taken against whoever is responsible… since they did not have any prior permission and were engaged in making/sale of firecrackers illegally. The forensic team has collected samples and a probe has been initiated,” said ACP.

Police said house owner Bhagwan Das (47), who is an auto driver, his three children – Manish (21), Tanuj (9) and Chavi (11) – his relative Subhash (50) and a friend Vishnu, suffered severe burn injuries and were referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, where their condition is reported to be critical. Subash and Vishnu were visiting the family on Wednesday.

Das’s wife, Bhagirath, said that she was cooking when the explosion occurred. “I was in the kitchen while others were in the rooms. The explosion occurred due to a cylinder blast… Apart from the balcony and a part of the room, our entire house collapsed,” she claimed.

The walls of at least two neighbouring houses were damaged due to the explosion, said locals, adding that they faced a major challenge in rescuing the injured due to the narrow 2-feet lane where the house stood. “The ambulance could not enter the lane. The lane is only 2-feet wide and we used cots to rescue the injured,” said Uday Kumar.

“I was sleeping at my house when I heard a loud explosion. I thought it was an earthquake and quickly rushed out with my children. I saw that a house had collapsed and there was rubble and dust everywhere. The explosion was so loud that it could be heard till the village stadium which is a kilometre far…,” said Abal, a neighbour.

Two days ago, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) had prohibited the manufacture, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the State, excluding green crackers. Gurgaon deputy commissioner on Tuesday had said that only green crackers were permitted for manufacture, use and sale.