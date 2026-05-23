Gurgaon’s six-hour power blackout; “We repeatedly called for help..forced to walk in dark”

Gurgaon’s six-hour power blackout on Friday disrupted Rapid Metro services, left residents stranded in darkness, and highlighted mounting concerns over the city’s fragile electricity infrastructure amid record summer power demand.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
4 min readMay 23, 2026 01:52 PM IST
Gurgaon’s six-hour power blackout on Friday disrupted Rapid Metro services, left residents stranded in darkness, and highlighted mounting concerns over the city’s fragile electricity infrastructure amid record summer power demand.Gurgaon’s six-hour power blackout on Friday disrupted Rapid Metro services, left residents stranded in darkness, and highlighted mounting concerns over the city’s fragile electricity infrastructure amid record summer power demand.
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For Gurgaon residents Ishan Mohan and Ankur Bora, Friday evening didn’t go as planned. One was left sweating through a six-hour blackout in Sector 31, repeatedly calling electricity officials for help. The other watched his workday collapse as backup power failed, roads went dark, and even the Rapid Metro abruptly shut down.

As temperatures soared and metro commuters were forced to walk along tracks in the dark, residents flagged that Friday’s power outage was a stark reminder of how Gurgaon’s rapidly growing power demand is outpacing its fragile infrastructure.

“I work from home, so calls were affected because backup can only run for so long. We ventured outside then but it was all dark there too, and we could not take the Rapid Metro anywhere as that also got shut,” said Ankur Bora, a financial services professional living in the Suncity township on Golf Course Road.

In Sector 31, public relations professional Ishan Mohan said his locality remained without electricity long after power was reportedly restored elsewhere.

“Although electricity returned in most areas, our locality remained without power for over six hours and we had to personally reach out to DHBVN officials before action was taken,” he said.

While Mohan acknowledged that the response later became prompt, he said such disruptions have become increasingly common during Gurgaon’s summers.

“Such prolonged outages are not unusual in Gurugram, especially during summers and the monsoon, largely due to weak power infrastructure. Incidents involving transformers and electrical systems catching fire or malfunctioning have also become a recurring concern,” he added.

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According to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) spokesperson Sanjay Chugh, the blackout was triggered by a technical fault at the Sector 72 power station, where the current transformers (CTs) of both 220 KV circuits were damaged. The fault disrupted supply to substations serving Sectors 15, 38, 44, 46, 52, 56, and the Maruti area.

“One circuit was restarted within half an hour. The Rapid Metro service was impacted for about 35 minutes, from 7:50 pm to 8:25 pm, after which its supply was restored,” Chugh said.

He explained that because the entire electrical load initially had to be shifted to a single operational circuit, precautionary power cuts were imposed in several areas.

“However, through the continuous, coordinated efforts of DHBVN and HVPN teams, the power supply from both 220 KV circuits at PGCIL Sector 72 was fully normalized by 10:10 pm,” the spokesperson added.

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Despite the official restoration timeline, residents across the city reported prolonged outages lasting well into the night.

Pawan Yadav, president of the Residents Welfare Association of Sushant Lok Extension, said electricity in his area only resumed at 5 am.

“Our residents were very troubled and we had to keep nagging DHBVN officials. Moreover, a CR/PT (transformer junction box) in our area tripped at 9 pm and took three hours to fix, aggravating the issue. The deeper issue is the power supply just cannot handle our society’s internal load fully and this leads to frequent cuts in summers,” he said.

The outage also triggered chaos on the Rapid Metro network, with commuters venting frustration on social media as trains stalled in extreme heat.

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“I didn’t know that power cuts in Gurgaon also affected the metro. At Phase-3 Rapid since last one hour in immense heat, no power, no arrangements. Absolutely mental!” an X user named Vatsal posted at 8.18 pm.

“I am also stuck in the metro for the past half hour. AC is off and gates are also closed in this heat. No one has reached out or asked about the situation and the driver is not helping,” another user, Rohit Sharma, posted at 8.20 pm.

The disruption comes at a time when Gurgaon’s power consumption is surging dramatically, placing increasing strain on its electrical network. According to DHBVN data for May 21, 2026, the Gurugram-I and Gurugram-II circles together consumed 518.9 lakh units (LUs) of electricity in a single day.

Gurugram-II – covering newer residential and commercial sectors including DLF areas – recorded 323.59 LUs of consumption, marking a massive 55.68% rise compared to the same day last year. Much of this demand came from urban households.

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Gurugram-I, which covers older parts of the city and surrounding areas like Pataudi, consumed 195.31 LUs, driven by both domestic and industrial usage.

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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