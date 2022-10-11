In Gurgaon, sign boards to tell you who maintains roads; expedite installation, says GMDA CEO

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday directed civic agencies to expedite the work of installing signages and boards identifying road ownership across roads in the city.

Officials said that, on the directions of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, all concerned departments have been issued instructions to place information sign boards featuring their helpline numbers on their respective road assets to facilitate awareness among citizens about the agencies responsible for the maintenance of city roads.

The road signages will mention the asset ID of the road, the name of the agency responsible for maintaining it and a helpline number for citizens to report any road infrastructure grievance to the concerned government agency without delay. Each agency has been assigned a unique colour code for their respective sign boards, officials added.

GMDA Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Rajpal held a meeting with officials on Monday and reviewed the progress made by road developing agencies on the installation of such road signages.

“Road asset IDs pertaining to every department have been shared with the officials and installation of colour-coded informatory sign boards is underway across the city roads within GMDA area,” said Rajpal.

Officials said GMDA has installed over 100 sign boards and is in the process of installing more.

“Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) have installed the road signages on all their 66 and 26 road assets respectively. Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has submitted that it maintains over 550 roads in GMDA areas and it has installed boards on 40 of these roads. Out of the 20 roads being maintained by Municipal Corporation of Manesar in GMDA areas, informatory boards have been installed on 16 roads. The Public Works Department B&R has 39 roads under its jurisdiction and boards have been installed on 14 of them while the rest will be installed by the end of this month,” said an official.

Officials said that the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has invited tenders for the installation of boards on 69 roads and installation will start after work allotment.