Amid case spike, Gurgaon admin orders all shops to shut by 6 pm

As Gurgaon recorded its highest single day spike in Covid cases on Friday with 4,319 people testing positive, the District Magistrate issued orders directing that all shops, except “essential categories” be closed by 6 pm every day. The directions come on the heels of the state government directing, earlier this week, that this move be implemented in all districts across the state in light of the recent surge in Covid cases.

According to the order, “all shops” in the district, “including shopping malls/ plazas/ arcades/ community markets and other similar places” will have to be closed by 6 pm every day, “with immediate effect till further orders”.

“Essential categories”, including “drugs/pharmaceuticals/groceries”, however, are exempt from this order. “Restaurants and eating places” will also be allowed to only operate for home delivery.

The directions came as the district crossed 20,000 active cases on Friday, with 20,760 people currently known to have the infection in Gurgaon. The surge in cases over the last few days has also led to a spike in demand for hospital beds and, consequently, a shortage of vacant beds.

The web portal created for real-time data in this regard revealed that as of 6 pm on Friday, there were only six ICU and six ventilator beds vacant in the district. The number of vacant oxygen beds is also down to 24.

With hospital beds for Covid patients in Gurgaon falling massively short, District Magistrate Yash Garg also issued orders directing hospitals to increase the number of beds under the general category reserved for Covid patients to “at least 60%” of total capacity and reserved ICU and ventilator beds to “75% of total bed capacity”. Prior to this, 40% of the beds under the general category and 70% of ICU and Ventilator beds were reserved for Covid patients.

“… as District Gurugram has crossed more than 2,500 cases in a single day and has 16,000 active cases at present… demand for more hospitalisation is likely to come. Effective health services and ensuring its efficient management is of utmost priority for the district administration. Therefore, it has been decided to reserve sufficient number of beds at designated private hospitals for Covid patients,” states the order.

It goes on to direct “all public/private hospitals” to “ensure that at least 60% of total bed capacity of general category and 75% of total bed capacity of ICU and ventilator category” be dedicated for Covid cases “with adequate availability of human resources and logistics”.

Despite the surge in cases, Deputy Commissioner Garg Friday offered reassurance that efforts are being made to “strengthen” facilities for treatment of Covid patients in the district.

“The district administration and health department is making every effort day and night to ensure that every citizen of the district is able to get health facilities on time. Premature deaths are painful for everyone, and efforts are being made to reduce the number of deaths due to Covid; every death due to the infection is being analysed,” said Garg.

Offering reassurance that there is no dearth of oxygen in the district either, he added, “Oxygen is available in sufficient quantity in the district and the administration is providing liquid oxygen to all hospitals. The cooperation of senior officers of the state government is also being taken in this matter. An oxygen plan for the district is being prepared by obtaining data on consumption and availability of oxygen in all hospitals of the district so that there is no shortage.”

The Deputy Commissioner also said Remdesivir injections are available in sufficient quantities.

“The number of beds for Covid patients has been increased in hospitals and adequate number of Remdesivir injections are also available. People are becoming nervous and buying oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir injections while many may not need them. For this reason also there could be a problem with these,” he said.