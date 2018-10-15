Gurgaon shooting: Judge’s son declared ‘brain dead’

The incident took place at the Arcadia market in Gurgaon’s Sector 49 on Saturday. (Express) The incident took place at the Arcadia market in Gurgaon’s Sector 49 on Saturday. (Express)

The son of an additional district and sessions judge, who sustained bullet wounds after he and his mother were shot at by a personal security officer, has been declared “brain dead” by doctors, news agency PTI reported on Monday. The 18-year-old boy, Dhruv, has been undergoing treatment at Medanta–The Medicity where doctors said he was “critical and on life support.”

On Sunday, his mother, Ritu, succumbed to her injuries at the same hospital. Ritu’s family members had earlier decided to take her body to Hisar, her native city, for cremation. However, they later returned to the Medanta hospital to donate her organs.

Judge Krishan Kant Sharma’s wife and son had gone to Unitech Arcadia, a busy market in Gurgaon’s Sector 49, when the accused, PSO Mahipal (32), who was accompanying them, fired at them in broad daylight. Bystanders claimed that the head constable also abused and kicked the two multiple times after shooting them.

Judge Sharma said he was informed of the incident by the accused, who called him up after fleeing the crime spot. Mahipal was arrested two hours later from Gurgaon-Faridabad road.

The reason for the shooting is yet to be established as “Mahipal is frequently changing his statements and becomes furious whenever he is questioned. He said he was depressed due to family problems,” said a senior police officer, who is part of the interrogation team.

Mahipal who was the judge’s personal security officer for the last one-and-a-half years was remanded to four-day police custody on Sunday afternoon. But to learn the reason for the shooting, the Gurgaon police had sought a week’s custody for extensive interrogation of Mahipal.

“As per the statement of the accused, he was not happy with the behaviour of the victim’s family members. He was also upset due to frequent fights with his wife which was confirmed by his neighbours in police lines,” the officer told PTI.

A Special Investigation Team has been set up to investigate the case from all angles.

