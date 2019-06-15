Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
213/2 (33.1)
England
vs
212 (44.4)
West Indies
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies Highlights: England win by 8 wickets
Gurgaon SHO beaten up during liquor raidhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/gurgaon-sho-beaten-up-during-liquor-raid-5781595/

Gurgaon SHO beaten up during liquor raid

Police said the incident took place around 10.30 pm Thursday after police received a tip-off. The group managed to flee the spot in the confusion that ensued and are yet to be arrested. The alleged altercation was captured on video.

A group of men allegedly involved in illegal sale of liquor from a house in Gurgaon’s Nathupur attacked a police team that raided the premises Thursday night. The men allegedly broke a beer bottle on the head of the DLF Phase-III police station SHO Inspector Ram Kumar, who was leading the raid, and injured other personnel.

Police said the incident took place around 10.30 pm Thursday after police received a tip-off. The group managed to flee the spot in the confusion that ensued and are yet to be arrested. The alleged altercation was captured on video.

“The injured personnel were rushed to hospital, where they were treated… A case has been registered against two people, Ankit and Pawan, and five-six unnamed people. Raids are being conducted to nab them,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AIIMS strike: Patients from far off say caught off guard
2 Delhi hospitals feel Bengal violence heat; doctors say strike to continue till demands of colleagues met
3 Delhi: Waiting inside car at traffic signal, 2 men shot dead over old enmity