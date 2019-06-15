Gurgaon SHO beaten up during liquor raid

A group of men allegedly involved in illegal sale of liquor from a house in Gurgaon’s Nathupur attacked a police team that raided the premises Thursday night. The men allegedly broke a beer bottle on the head of the DLF Phase-III police station SHO Inspector Ram Kumar, who was leading the raid, and injured other personnel.

Advertising

Police said the incident took place around 10.30 pm Thursday after police received a tip-off. The group managed to flee the spot in the confusion that ensued and are yet to be arrested. The alleged altercation was captured on video.

“The injured personnel were rushed to hospital, where they were treated… A case has been registered against two people, Ankit and Pawan, and five-six unnamed people. Raids are being conducted to nab them,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.