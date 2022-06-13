Gurgaon: Shanties, scrap godown gutted in midnight fire, no injuries reported

Several shanties and a scrap godown were gutted after a fire broke out in Bajghera village in Gurgaon late Sunday night. Fire department officials said at least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported, officials said.

Fire department officials said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical) fire department, said that a call was received regarding a fire at a scrap godown around 12.40am, following which fire tenders from all fire stations in Gurgaon were rushed to the spot.

“The fire was controlled after about 13 hours. No injury or loss of life has been reported,” said Kalra.

A fire department official said the scrap godown had plastic and rubber material, owing to which the fire spread and then engulfed several shanties.

“After the fire spread, more fire tenders from Faridabad, Rewari, Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh were called to douse it… A major challenge was to evacuate people from adjoining areas and ensure that the fire does not spread,” said Ramesh Saini, the fire safety officer at Bhim Nagar fire station.