Gurgaon septic tank deaths: Kin say accident, no FIR so far

A day after two people died while cleaning a septic tank at a private company in Gurgaon, their relatives arrived in the city Monday and the post-mortem was conducted. No FIR, however, has been registered in the matter.

“The autopsy has been conducted and the bodies have been handed over to the families. They have chosen not to submit any complaint, so no FIR has been registered,” said Mukesh Kumar, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

Sources said the relatives have, in fact, submitted a statement saying the incident was an “accident” caused because the two men lost their foothold and “slipped”. Aslam’s cousin Shakeel said: “Such industrial accidents are very common in Gurgaon nowadays, and we believe this was also an accident. We do not want to register any case. We just want to take his body back and complete his last rites.”

Doctors who conducted the autopsy identified “asphyxiation” as the cause of death.

