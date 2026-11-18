When their daughter got married and moved to Australia, Amar Bir Singh Lamba and his wife, who were nearing retirement, began thinking about where they would spend their later years. The couple was living in West Delhi’s Janakpuri and wanted a place where they could remain active and have company.

It was Lamba’s wife who came across a senior living society – Ashiana Advik in Bhiwadi – on Facebook. They decided to visit. “We came in 2019… it was under construction at that time. We decided to show our daughter and son-in-law. My daughter said ‘papa kya difference hai yahan bhi to gated society hai (Papa, what’s the difference, this is also a gated society)’. Then when the time to give the payment came, we brought our daughter here. She said ‘yahan ki vibe alag hi hai (the vibe here is different)’. Everyone seemed so happy,” says Lamba, 70, a former general manager (marketing), whose wife worked with CSIR.

The Lambas’ search coincides with a boom in senior living in Gurgaon, which has emerged as a key market for developers looking to tap this segment. Earlier this month, realty major DLF Limited sold all 172 apartments in Aureva, its senior living project in Gurugram Sector 63, for Rs 1,985 crore. Spread across approximately 4.17 acres, the project’s 4BHK units went at an average ticket price of Rs 11.5 crore. Max Estate 360 in Sector 36A, which has 292 senior residences managed by Antara, sold out in 11 months.

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The buyers are there. A recent benchmarking study by Savills found that approximately 8% of Gurgaon’s population is in the 60-plus age bracket. Further, 37% of its residents earn more than Rs 10 lakh a year, making a section of its older population potential buyers for premium senior or assisted living.

But for those living in these communities, the pull is simpler.

Amar Bir Singh Lamba, 70 years old. Amar Bir Singh Lamba, 70 years old.

Busy, by design

“Then when the time to give the payment came, we brought our daughter here,” Lamba says. “She said ‘yahan ki vibe alag hi hai (the vibe here is different)’. Everyone seemed so happy.”

For Lamba, the appeal was not simply a house in a gated complex. It was the prospect of living among people of his own age, with opportunities to socialise and a support system as they grew older. “Everyone is busy in other normal societies. People hardly speak to us there. We thought about what we would do there,” he says.

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“But everyone is so active here,” he says. “Within a week, a lot of people become your friends. We’re so busy even though we are retired. We don’t have time to speak with our children,” he laughs.

At Ashiana Advik, home to about 200 residents, the answer to what life is like is “busy.” The days are planned down to the hour. A manager draws up an activity chart for the month, with something different on the calendar every day: yoga, walking, the gym, carrom, table tennis and music, along with Zumba, Garba nights, afternoon movies, events at the amphitheatre, badminton, dance competitions and inter-society contests.

“We make trips, we celebrate everything. Even Valentine’s day… Some even formed relationships here. Our diseases have gone since we’ve come here,” Lamba says. “People have rekindled their hobbies which they had completely ignored. Some are such good singers. They’ve honed their skills here… the atmosphere here is such.”

The communities also have features intended to address the everyday safety concerns of senior citizens. “The staff is well-trained to deal with senior citizens. Medical facilities are there. There’s a lot of greenery. There are railings in bathrooms and anti-skid tiles. There’s a panic button in every room. Just push it and within five minutes, the staff reaches you,” says Lamba.

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“Everyday they call you to ask whether you’re okay. If someone doesn’t pick, they come to visit you personally,” he adds.

A social life: a key selling point

For Sunita Sindhwani, 65, and her husband Anoop Sindhwani, 70, the managing director of a furnace company, the decision to move into a senior living community was prompted by a different concern: the prospect of a monotonous retirement.

“I was working till 2025-2026. We were both at senior posts. We predicted that life is going to be very monotonous. So my husband found out about this society. This is an active senior living society. It helps us and pushes us to have an active life. And living in a peer group which is our age group is the best thing to ever happen to us,” she says.

What surprised her was how quickly the residents began to rely on one another. “There is a sense of community… Everyone supports each other. We lost someone and everyone helped us out… We celebrate festivals, pray, and manage our crises together. At such an age, we create strong bonds… we didn’t expect this earlier,” she says.

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For Sudesh Singh, a director at DPS, the move was also about finding a place where she felt comfortable. She moved to the community with her husband, Dr R P Singh, on March 21 this year.

“We were living in a gated society, which had a mixed crowd. We were shy and weren’t comfortable. Lots of activities are arranged by the management,” she says. “Earlier, our domestic help used to be our only friends. Now they ask us where are you all the time?”

Behind the rush in Gurgaon is a national shift. For a growing number of retirees like Lamba, senior living communities offer companionship, an active social life and access to care as family structures change. The shift comes as India’s elderly population is projected to more than double, from 149 million in 2022 to 347 million by 2050, according to a NITI Aayog report, Reimagining Care: Strategies for Empowering Caregivers in Viksit Bharat@2047, published in August. The report also points to urbanisation, migration and the shift from joint to nuclear families as factors reducing the availability of family caregivers.

The demand is also translating into a growing market for senior care services. The NITI Aayog report, citing Grand View Research, estimates India’s care services market at USD 29.62 billion (around Rs 2.8 lakh crore) in 2023 and projects it to reach USD 72.31 billion (around Rs 6.9 lakh crore) by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 13.76%.

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What developers are building

At the premium end of the market, developers are incorporating such features into their projects. DLF’s Aureva has universally accessible design features, dedicated staff dormitories in each apartment for caregivers or domestic help, and an on-site medical centre with emergency response support. The project also includes fitness and recreational facilities.

Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, says: “As expectations evolve beyond traditional markers of luxury, residents increasingly seek homes that enhance everyday life through thoughtful design, holistic wellbeing, seamless convenience, and a strong sense of community.”

It is not the only such project in the city. Max Estate 360’s neighbouring project, Max Estate 361, is developing 360 senior living units on an 18.23-acre site. Closer to the city centre, Pioneer Advait in Sector 50 (Nirvana Country), a 50:50 venture between Pioneer Urban and JK Organisation, has four 18-floor towers with 164 residences on 2.6 acres and Fortis medical cover on site.

According to Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO of PropEquity, the NCR market is benefiting from a combination of healthcare facilities, connectivity, social infrastructure and a sizeable population of wealthy retirees and soon-to-be retirees. He also points to demand from NRIs who want their parents to remain in India and have the financial means to provide them with professionally managed senior living facilities.

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“NCR provides the option to seniors of staying near their families and social network as well as the city life that they would be familiar with over the years. This has prompted several real estate developers to create senior housing projects, considering it to be a sustainable asset class in the coming years,” he adds.

Is it worth it?

The growing range of projects does not mean that specialised senior housing is within everyone’s reach.

For veteran asset management specialist Deepak Chatterjee, 72, who bought a home in Advait, access to specialised care was the primary consideration, even with the higher cost. But he acknowledges that the premium pricing and the prospect of leaving an existing home and neighbourhood can deter potential buyers.

“I tried to convince several of our existing neighbours and friends to buy in the same project, but those deals fell through at the last moment because of the premium pricing given it is in the heart of the city. Others also did not want to leave their family and existing home for a place only an hour away,” he says.

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Lamba, meanwhile, also bought a 3BHK at Nirmay, another senior living community in Bhiwadi where he currently lives, for Rs 63 lakh in 2019. Nirmay has around 500 residents, including 140 who live alone.

In 2025, he took possession of a cottage at Advik, which has 37 villas and two completed towers of flats. Monthly maintenance at Advik is Rs 11,000 for a flat and Rs 15,000 for a cottage.

For him, the trade-off is worth it. “We don’t need clubs or malls. The air quality is also good… for any serious injuries or ailments, we go to the hospital in Manesar,” Lamba says.

Sudesh adds, “All our children are out of town, settled. Perhaps this is the common bonding that connects us.”