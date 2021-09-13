Gurgaon: Senior citizen couple duped of gold ornaments by cheats posing as cops on patrol

Four men posing as cops conned a senior citizen couple of their valuables on Sunday at Sector 14, Gurgaon. The police said the accused told the couple that they were conducting rounds in the area to keep a vigil on gangs who target senior citizens with the intention of looting and took away the gold ornaments the woman wore.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30 am when the victims were out for a stroll near their house when four men on two motorcycles intercepted them. The police said the accused told the senior citizen couple that they were cops and produced an ID claiming the same.

The complainant told the police that the accused measured their temperature with a thermal scanner. “They said that street crime had increased in recent days and several police teams, dressed in civilian clothes, were conducting rounds in the area to nab a gang that targets senior citizens. They gave an example of a recent stabbing incident of an old man in the area. They asked me and my wife to share name, address details,” said the complainant in the FIR.

He added that while he was giving his details, one of the accused took his wife to a corner and asked her to take off her gold bangles. “He told my wife that she was like his mother. He persuaded my wife to wrap the bangles and jewellery in a paper as it was not safe (wearing them outside). He sprayed sanitiser on her hands, took the bangles and handed them over to us after wrapping them in a piece of paper,” he said.

The accused then took off on their motorcycles, the police said. When the victims reached home, they realised that the bangles had been replaced by a set of fake ones.

City police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “the accused are yet to be identified. According to the complainant, they were all wearing helmets. We are conducting raids and checking CCTVs in the area to arrest them.”

An FIR was registered at Sector 14 police station under IPC sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) on Sunday night, said the police.