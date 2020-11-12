Gurgaon sees surge in new Covid-19 cases, deaths

Gurgaon has seen a surge in coronavirus cases this month, recording more than half the number of cases that emerged in all of October in just 10 days (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

Gurgaon has seen a surge in coronavirus cases this month, recording more than half the number of cases that emerged in all of October in just 10 days. While the district recorded 9,299 new cases in October — the highest in a month so far — 6,155 cases have already emerged until November 10.

According to the health bulletin released by the district health department, Gurgaon recorded more than 500 cases on 8 of the 10 days this month, with the number of fresh cases peaking at 964 on November 8. In the last 10 days of October, in contrast, the number of cases emerging daily had hovered between 300 and 500. The number of fatalities recorded in the first 10 days of this month is 19, whereas 39 fatalities were recorded in all of October. The positivity rate of the district has jumped to 8.9 per cent.

Despite the surge, officials from the health department said facilities in the district are sufficient to combat the rise in cases.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav said, “Hardly 5 per cent of the patients who test positive for coronavirus require admission. The number of hospital beds reserved for coronavirus patients at present is sufficient to deal with this surge, but we can increase the capacity whenever required.”

Officials attributed the surge in cases to the festival season. Gurgaon Police will step up vigilance, with officials saying teams have been formed to keep an eye on venues with large gatherings.

