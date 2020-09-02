Gurgaon sees over 190 cases — highest in two months

Daily cases crossed the 150-mark for the first time in over a month

Gurgaon recorded its highest number of daily Covid cases in over two months, with 196 people testing positive on Tuesday. Daily cases also crossed the 150-mark for the first time in one-and-a-half months.

As per health bulletins shared by the district health department, the district last saw more than 190 cases in a day on June 16, when 205 cases were recorded, and over 150 daily cases on July 19, when 154 cases were recorded.

The development comes amid repeated warnings to residents from officials to follow norms and refrain from going out unless absolutely necessary. On August 21, the district recorded over 100 fresh cases for the first time in 22 days.

Since then, in the last one week between August 25 and 31, over 100 people have tested positive in a day.

“The main reason for cases increasing is that people have now stopped following Covid protocol. Where earlier people would wash their hands as soon as they returned from outside, maintain social distancing, and use masks, fewer people are following these norms now,” said CMO Dr Virender Yadav.

“A surge is being seen in cases across the country and, in such a situation, people need to maintain more precautions. The health department can test, isolate, treat, or quarantine people, but people themselves will have to realise the seriousness of the situation and follow guidelines,” he said.

With cases seeing a surge once again, the CMO Tuesday directed private hospitals to “consider” increasing the number of Covid beds from 25% to 30%. At a meeting with representatives of private hospitals, he said, “At the moment, there are 1,000 beds available for Covid patients in the district. If required, these can be further increased.”

Gurgaon has seen 12,113 cases so far, of which 10,932 people have recovered and 133 have died from the infection.

