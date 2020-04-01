Gurgaon sees no new coronavirus cases in 7 days, says testing enough

A total of 10 people have tested positive in Gurgaon so far. Six have recovered and been discharged from hospital. (PTI Photo) A total of 10 people have tested positive in Gurgaon so far. Six have recovered and been discharged from hospital. (PTI Photo)

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases saw a spike in Delhi and Noida, no new cases have been recorded in Gurgaon in the past week. According to officials, this is not due to a lack of testing.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Jaswant Singh Punia said it is, in fact, the result of a lack of “community transmission”.

“All the people who have tested positive in Gurgaon so far have either had a travel history or have been in contact with people who have a travel history and had tested positive. The fact that there have been no new cases in the last week indicates there is no community transmission here as of now,” said Dr Punia.

Dismissing allegations of “under testing”, he said, “The samples sent are of a good volume, but fortunately most of them are not positive.” A total of 10 people have tested positive in Gurgaon so far. Six have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The district has a population of over 15 lakh, and 448 samples have been sent for testing so far, according to data released by the Gurgaon health department Tuesday. Of these, 384 people have tested negative and results of 54 samples are awaited.

The number of samples sent for testing daily varies. While 30 samples were received for testing on March 25, the figure was 24 the following day, and 30 on March 27. On March 28 and 29, the number of samples received was 26 and 23, and on Monday it was 29.

Tuesday saw almost double the number of samples being received, at 54.

“The number of samples received today are higher because most of them are of people who were found living together in a house in Pataudi. Some of them have been moved to the quarantine facility at the Civil Hospital,” said the CMO.

In Faridabad, two new cases were recorded on Tuesday, taking the total cases to six. Among them is an employee of a fire safety firm in Noida, where 16 people have already contracted coronavirus. His wife had tested positive Monday.

“The other patient resides in Faridabad but runs a shop in Delhi, ” said a spokesperson of the Faridabad district administration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd