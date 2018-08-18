Months on, Gurgaon sees another row over namaz

Months after a group of men disrupted namaz at an empty plot in Gurgaon, people have alleged that the problem has resurfaced. (File) Months after a group of men disrupted namaz at an empty plot in Gurgaon, people have alleged that the problem has resurfaced. (File)

Months after a group of men disrupted namaz at an empty plot in Gurgaon, people have alleged that the problem has resurfaced, with an Imam leading the Friday prayer in Basai village being whisked away by police after it ended.

The imam, Abdul Wajid, said, “We have read namaz on a vacant plot in this area for several years, and had taken permission from police for doing so after the whole controversy. Earlier this month, residents raised issues. So on Friday, we moved to another empty plot down the road, after taking permission from the owner.”

However, police arrived and questioned Wajid. “They rebuked us for praying here, and said we had not taken permission. They said you will start a riot by doing such things, and put me in their van and took me to the police station,” alleged Wajid.

Police confirmed that Wajid, as well as the owner, had been taken to the station. “The district administration allotted a list of places for reading prayers, after the practice caused conflict earlier this year… But this spot was not on the list,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, adding, “The landlord and Imam were made to give a written reassurance, with the former stating that he would not allow this practice on his land without permission, and the latter that he would only lead prayers at allotted spots.”

“We have decided to approach the police commissioner on Saturday to discuss the issue,” said Haji Shahzad Khan, who heads the Nehru Yuva Sangathan Welfare Society Charitable Trust. On April 20, a group of men had disrupted namaz at a vacant plot in Sector 53.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App