Gurgaon sees 1st protest against new citizenship law

Even as protests against the new citizenship law and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) continue in Delhi, the adjoining city of Gurgaon held its first demonstration Saturday evening, with hundreds of people gathering at the Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29.

Even as police personnel watched, a two-hour-long programme commenced, with speeches by prominent local personalities, interspersed with slogans of “inquilab zindabad”, and “azaadi”.

Among the speakers was social and women’s rights activist, and former member of the Planning Commission, Syeda Hameed, who termed the fight that began from Jamia as the “groundwork for keeping the Constitution alive in this country”.

Narrating a personal experience, she recounted how, post partition, children in her “elite Delhi neighbourhood” stopped playing with her once they heard her name. “The taint it left in my heart was removed only later through the love of this country. But today, it again feels like it is written on my head that I am a Muslim. Now I think of my identity, what am I? A woman, a Muslim or an Indian?” asked Hameed, who also urged the crowd to prevent the ongoing protests from gaining a “communal colour”.

“We must stay alert to ensure this government doesn’t give it a communal colour. You are the intelligentsia of the country, the brains, the corporate people, a wave must come from within you to not let this get a communal colour,” she said.

Among the crowd listening to the speech was 15-year-old resident of Sohna Road, who had come for the demonstration with her parents. Speaking to The Indian Express, she said it was her first protest: “I have never felt the need to protest earlier, especially in a city like Gurgaon. This is the first time that something like this has happened, and I felt the need to come and take a stand. This is so bad that everybody is out on the streets. This is a secular country, and we need to fight for equality.”

