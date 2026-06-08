Argument turns violent, 14 shots fired: Gurgaon security officer kills wife and son 

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A 56-year-old security officer was arrested for allegedly shooting dead his wife and son with his licensed revolver following an altercation at their residence in Gurgaon’s Ashok Vihar Phase 3, police said Monday.
According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Saturday. The accused, Anil Tanwar, was arrested on Sunday and sent to two-day police remand by a Gurgaon court.
The victims have been identified as Asha Rani (52), who ran a private school in Carterpuri and served as its principal, and her son Prashant (27), who assisted her in managing the institute.
“An FIR was registered at the Sector 5 police station based on a complaint filed by Tanwar’s daughter, who was visiting her parental home.
In her complaint, she stated that her parents had gone to the third floor of the house to sleep, while she, her brother, and her sister-in-law were on the first floor. Hearing her parents argue, the complainant went upstairs and reportedly saw her father physically assault her mother. Her brother, Prashant, also rushed to the third floor and attempted to intervene.
“Enraged by the mediation attempt, Tanwar allegedly took out his licensed revolver and opened fire at his wife and son,” Gurgaon Police spokesperson, ASI Sandeep Kumar, said.
The complainant stated that she and her sister-in-law tried to intervene but fled downstairs out of fear when Tanwar continued firing. After he left the floor, they returned to find Rani and Prashant with multiple gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
Police officers said the family had a history of ongoing domestic disputes. Forensic and fingerprint teams were called to the spot to collect evidence.
“The police team has recovered the licenced revolver used in the crime along with 14 empty cartridges from the scene. It appears that the son was hit by 5-6 bullets across the body, while the wife with 3-4. The autopsy report is awaited,” Sector 5 police station house officer Inspector Satyawan told The Indian Express.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.
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