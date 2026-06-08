Argument turns violent, 14 shots fired: Gurgaon security officer kills wife and son 

The accused, Anil Tanwar, was arrested on Sunday and sent to two-day police remand by a Gurgaon court. (Express Photo)

A 56-year-old security officer was arrested for allegedly shooting dead his wife and son with his licensed revolver following an altercation at their residence in Gurgaon’s Ashok Vihar Phase 3, police said Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Saturday. The accused, Anil Tanwar, was arrested on Sunday and sent to two-day police remand by a Gurgaon court.

The victims have been identified as Asha Rani (52), who ran a private school in Carterpuri and served as its principal, and her son Prashant (27), who assisted her in managing the institute.

“An FIR was registered at the Sector 5 police station based on a complaint filed by Tanwar’s daughter, who was visiting her parental home.