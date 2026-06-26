‘Forced out in hours’: Gurgaon sealing drive leaves tenants scrambling for housing

On June 19, Sanghamitra Pati, a 25-year-old marketing manager, was visiting her parents in Odisha when enforcement teams arrived at the building where she lived in Gurgaon’s DLF Phase 3 to seal it.

“My friends had to literally break the lock on my fully furnished apartment to rescue my clothes and critical documents before the premises were sealed,” she said, recounting the sheer panic.

Pati is among several young professionals and families hit hard by a sealing drive across residential areas in DLF Phases I to V that’s targeting unauthorised commercial accommodations.

On Thursday, a team of officials from the Gurgaon District Town Planner (Enforcement) went about pasting notices outside alleged illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations and guesthouses, and also slipped copies into the rooms of tenants.