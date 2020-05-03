Hit by Gurgaon sealing: Cancer patients

Gurgaon had tightened entry regulations on Friday. (Express) Gurgaon had tightened entry regulations on Friday. (Express)

News of the Delhi-Gurgaon border being sealed has Dr Vishal Singh, an anesthetist in Greater Noida, stressed. His 64-year-old mother goes to Fortis Gurgaon for chemotherapy for brain tumour, while his 42-year-old wife is being treated at Dwarka’s Manipal Hospital for breast cancer by an oncologist who can’t reach the hospital anymore.

“Twice a week, I take my wife and mother for chemotherapy. Now I’m anxious about the uncertainty. My wife’s doctor suggested we go elsewhere, but he knows her case history best. My mother is due for an MRI at Fortis Gurgaon; I don’t know if they will let us go,” said Singh.

On Friday, as Gurgaon barred entry from Delhi, even healthcare workers were not allowed to cross over, leading to hospitals on both sides facing a crunch as key procedures were put on hold. The problem persisted Saturday.

Manjula Manikumar, a resident of Delhi’s Kalyanpuri, said her 63-year-old father-in-law was due for throat cancer surgery Friday at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, but that was postponed as the Gurgaon-based oncologist couldn’t make it. “He underwent chemotherapy 10 days ago and has to be operated upon within two weeks. Time is running out. The doctor said the operation has to happen quickly, else they will have to start from scratch,” said Manikumar.

A similar anxiety has gripped 31-year-old Gursartaj Nijjar’s family. His 37-year-old sister, who lives in Delhi’s CR Park, was diagnosed with cancer last August, and goes to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon every week. “She is due for her next appointment on Thursday, we have no idea what will happen.”

Dr Peush Bajpai, a medical oncologist at Dwarka’s Manipal hospital, lives on the Dwarka Expressway, blocked since Friday. “There are two of us in our department and both can’t make it. We’ve advised some patients to go elsewhere, but they are apprehensive. There is a dearth of daycare chemotherapy centres in Delhi anyway,” he said.

A 58-year-old resident of Dwarka, whose wife (53) is undergoing chemotherapy at Manipal hospital for breast cancer, said they are “praying to god” that their medical oncologist can make it to the hospital on Monday. “My wife gets chemotherapy every 21 days and the cycle can’t be broken. We trust our doctor and don’t want to consult anyone else,” he said.

