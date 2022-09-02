scorecardresearch
Gurgaon scrap dealer shot dead over suspected business rivalry

According to his father, five to six men from Bhora Kalan village came on three motorcycles and intercepted his son, before firing several gunshots at him

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and relevant section of The Arms Act at Bilaspur police station. (Representational image)

In a suspected case of business rivalry, a 30-year-old scrap dealer was shot dead by assailants in Bhora Kalan village in Haryana’s Bilaspur Thursday night, police said. Seven people have been booked for murder.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm when the victim, Sumit Kumar, a resident of Bedha Patti, Bhora Kalan in Bilaspur, was returning from a warehouse, along with a co-worker, on a motorcycle.

In the police complaint, Sumit’s father, Dinesh Kumar said that he and his son were into the scrap business and over a period of time, his son was able to make a strong footing in the scrap business. This led to people in his village becoming jealous of him, Dinesh said in the complaint.

“Around 10 pm, after giving food to the workers, I and my son were returning from work on two motorcycles. My son was riding pillion on the motorbike of Mahesh alias Lilu, who is from our village, while I was following them on another motorcycle. When we reached near a house on Pataudi-Bilaspur road, five to six men from our village came on three motorcycles and intercepted my son. They shot several gunshots at my son from behind,” he said.

He said that his son suffered gunshot wounds to his head and face and fell from the two-wheeler. “The accused fled after people rushed to the area hearing the gunshots and commotion,” he said in the FIR.

Police said the victim was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A police officer said, “Jamalpur police received information that a man was shot at by some men in the Bilaspur area of Haryana. Seven accused have been named in the FIR. Prima facie, business rivalry is suspected to be the motive, but we are probing all angles. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.”

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and relevant section of The Arms Act at Bilaspur police station.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 12:29:16 pm
