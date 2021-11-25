Gurgaon schools to reopen from Friday

All educational institutions including government and private schools in Gurgaon will reopen Friday, as per directions of the Haryana Government. An order dated November 25 by Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, said all schools — government and private — as well as other educational institutes will open from Friday and will have to follow Covid protocols.

Schools had earlier been closed in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar from November 14 to 17 due to the deteriorating air quality in districts around Delhi-NCR. At the time, the government had banned all types of construction and development activities and also had prohibited stubble burning.

On November 17, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had said that all private and government schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi and other NCR cities shall remain closed ‘until further orders.’

In the November 14 order, the Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of Haryana State Executive Committee had said, “There shall be a complete ban on all types of construction and development activities. Mechanised stone crushers and hot mix plants used for construction activities shall be closed. No trash burning by the municipal bodies and no manual sweeping of roads shall be allowed.”

The government had also advised all government and private offices to work from home and directed the deputy commissioners of four districts to constitute joint inspection teams for enforcing the directions and to ensure extensive monitoring and action against violators.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI in Gurgaon was 334 (very poor) on Thursday.