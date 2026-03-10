Dozen Gurgaon schools receive bomb threat emails; searches find nothing suspicious

The city police have said the emails, which originated from a foreign server, have been confirmed as fake.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readNew DelhiMar 10, 2026 01:22 PM IST
Gurgaon schools bomb threatThe city police have said the emails, which originated from a foreign server, have been confirmed as fake and a hoax. (File photo)
At least a dozen schools in Gurgaon received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, leading to immediate deployment of police teams for extensive checking of the premises.

The city police have said the emails, which originated from a foreign server, have been confirmed as fake and a hoax.

Sources said Suncity schools off Golf Course Road, Shri Ram School and HDFC school at Sector 57 were among those sent threats, and were evacuated, with the students being sent back home.

Police said that on receiving the information, teams from local police stations, dog squads, bomb disposal squads and other specialised units were rushed to the affected schools. Detailed searches were carried out in school buildings, classrooms, compounds and surrounding areas.

“So far, no suspicious person or any kind of suspicious material has been found,” a police spokesperson stated. The checking process continues.

The matter is being investigated seriously with the help of cyber experts to determine the authenticity of the email, its source and the identity of the sender.

Police said the law and order situation is completely under control and there is no need to panic.

The Gurgaon Police appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to inform police immediately about any suspicious activity. They affirmed full alertness and commitment to the service and safety of citizens.

Suncity RWA chairperson Kusum Sharma said that while police arrived on time, larger questions related to preparedness persisted. “Given the frequency with which it is happening, are our police and bomb squads equipped to handle multiple such threats across the city at the same time?”

In January, at least eight private schools in Gurgaon received bomb threats via email, prompting swift police action, evacuation of premises, and thorough searches by specialised teams.

