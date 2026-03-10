Dozen Gurgaon schools receive bomb threat emails; searches find nothing suspicious

The city police have said the emails, which originated from a foreign server, have been confirmed as fake and a hoax. (File photo)

At least a dozen schools in Gurgaon received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, leading to immediate deployment of police teams for extensive checking of the premises.

Sources said Suncity schools off Golf Course Road, Shri Ram School and HDFC school at Sector 57 were among those sent threats, and were evacuated, with the students being sent back home.

Police said that on receiving the information, teams from local police stations, dog squads, bomb disposal squads and other specialised units were rushed to the affected schools. Detailed searches were carried out in school buildings, classrooms, compounds and surrounding areas.