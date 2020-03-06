Gurgaon school murder: Juvenile to be taken to Karnal Jail for class XII exams

Haryana Police had earlier arrested a bus conductor for the murder but the CBI later arrested the juvenile, who was then a class XI student, in the case. (Representational image) Haryana Police had earlier arrested a bus conductor for the murder but the CBI later arrested the juvenile, who was then a class XI student, in the case. (Representational image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday directed the National Institute of Open Schooling, New Delhi to make necessary changes to allow the accused in 2017 Gurgaon school murder case to appear in the class XII examination at Jail Centre, Karnal instead of Mewat Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Pengua.

The order came on an application moved by the accused seeking interim bail from March 10 to April 23 to allow him to take practical and theory examination of class XII being undertaken by NIOS. The practical examinations are scheduled on March 11 and March 21.

However, the CBI counsel Friday told the court that the Director (Evaluation), NIOS has informed the agency that a centre already exists at the Jail Complex in Karnal and the accused can take the examination there.

Directing the Superintendent of Child Observation Home, Karnal, where the accused is housed, to allow him to appear in the exam at Jail Centre, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan in the order also said that the Superintendent will make necessary arrangements to allow the accused reach the centre an hour before the examination.

“…and after the exam is over, the applicant/petitioner may be taken back to the observation home,” reads the order.

A class II student had been found with throat slit inside a washroom of a prominent Gurgaon school on September 8 in 2017. Haryana Police had earlier arrested a bus conductor for the murder but the CBI later arrested the juvenile, who was then a class XI student, in the case.

