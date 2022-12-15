Court upholds JJB ruling to try 2017 Gurgaon murder accused as adult: ‘Within SC’s parameters’

A sessions court on Tuesday upheld an order of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) which had ruled in October that the accused in the 2017 murder of a seven-year-old school boy in Gurgaon should be tried as an adult. The court of an Additional Session Judge said the order passed by the JJB was within the parameters suggested by the Supreme Court in its July 2022 judgment, and that it suffered from no impropriety or illegality.

“… the court finds no infirmity or illegality in the order dated October 17, 2022 passed by the Juvenile Justice Board so as to interfere with the same,” said the court, while dismissing an appeal challenging the JJB’s judgment.

The accused was 16 years old at the time of the incident.

In the order, the court said certain independent facts which had emerged during the investigation, related to the accused’s internet search activity, statement recorded during investigation, manner of committing the brutal offence and the statement of his friend, suggested that the juvenile-in-conflict with law was well aware of the consequences of the alleged offence and tried to conceal the same or mislead the police so as to avoid being apprehended.

Citing the clinical assessment report of the accused, prepared by a panel of experts from PGIMS Rohtak, the court said the juvenile-in-conflict with law was not subjected to any inclement circumstances so as to affect his mental being or his ability to take decisions or form judgements.

“The clinical assessment report further suggests that in academy/school as well as peer relationship, the ability of the juvenile-in-conflict with law was not compromised in any manner,” the court said.

Agreeing with the findings of the JJB in the clinical assessment report, the court said, “The clinical assessment also suggests that there is no evidence of any physical, mental illness or intellectual impairment of juvenile-in-conflict with law as on today. He is not suffering from any mental health disorder. From the said fact, it can be validly inferred that mental, physical and intellectual health of the juvenile-in-conflict is sound.”

“It has not surfaced in any of the enquiry by the psychologist or the JJB or the probation officer that juvenile-in-conflict with law had any history of any such mental, physical or intellectual disorder… Thus, it can be assumed that the juvenile-in-conflict with law had no such impairment or disorder at the time of alleged commission of offence which could compromise his ability to make social decision and judgements,” the court added.