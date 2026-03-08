Gurgaon school chairman arrested for faking CBSE affiliation, defrauding students

The chairman of Educrest International School at Sector 9 B in Gurgaon was arrested on Friday for running classes above 8 while allegedly falsely claiming affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and defrauding students and parents by displaying fake affiliation documents, police said.

The accused, Vinay Kataria (38), who holds an MBA degree and resides in Sector 9, was apprehended by a team from the Manesar Crime Branch near Bilaspur Chowk on March 6, police said. “Kataria has been remanded to five days police custody by a city court on Saturday”, a Manesar Crime Branch officer said.

The case stems from a complaint received on February 18 at the Sector 9 A police station from the father of a Class 10 student at the school. The complainant alleged that the school management had claimed CBSE affiliation during admission, presented a fake certificate and affiliation number, and collected fees under various heads, including tuition, building fund, examination, and computer charges.