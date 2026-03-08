Gurgaon school chairman arrested for faking CBSE affiliation, defrauding students

The accused, Vinay Kataria (38), who holds an MBA degree and resides in Sector 9, was apprehended by a team from the Manesar Crime Branch near Bilaspur Chowk on March 6, police said.

2 min readGurgaonMar 8, 2026 02:09 AM IST
The chairman of Educrest International School at Sector 9 B in Gurgaon was arrested on Friday for running classes above 8 while allegedly falsely claiming affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and defrauding students and parents by displaying fake affiliation documents, police said.

The accused, Vinay Kataria (38), who holds an MBA degree and resides in Sector 9, was apprehended by a team from the Manesar Crime Branch near Bilaspur Chowk on March 6, police said. “Kataria has been remanded to five days police custody by a city court on Saturday”, a Manesar Crime Branch officer said.

The case stems from a complaint received on February 18 at the Sector 9 A police station from the father of a Class 10 student at the school. The complainant alleged that the school management had claimed CBSE affiliation during admission, presented a fake certificate and affiliation number, and collected fees under various heads, including tuition, building fund, examination, and computer charges.

When board examinations began, the admit cards of eleven Class 10 students were not issued, leading to the discovery that the school lacked CBSE affiliation for Class 10 and that the registration number provided was invalid, police said.

According to officers, the Education department has informed them that the school had a licence to only teach students up to Class 8.

An FIR was registered against Kataria, Principal Riddhima Kataria, Vice-Principal Nidhi Batra, Coordinator Sonia, and other staff members under sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

