Gurgaon school bus mows down couple, driver held

After the incident, a crowd pelted stones at the bus After the incident, a crowd pelted stones at the bus

A man and his wife, who were en route to work, were mowed down by a private school bus in Sector 44 on Thursday morning. Police said the bus driver fled the scene after the incident, but was tracked down and arrested by evening.

According to police, a case was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) at Sushant Lok police station. “The driver, Kuldeep Narayan (32) from Sonipat, was arrested by evening,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

Police said the victims, Gayasuddin and Anju, hailed from West Bengal and lived on rent in Wazirabad village. They worked as housekeeping staff at the KR Mangalam World School in Sector 30. The bus belongs to Delhi Public School (DPS) Sector 45. No students were on board when the accident took place, said police. Officials at the school, meanwhile, did not respond to multiple calls or messages requesting comment.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.45 am near the CNG pump in the area. “The driver had just got CNG filled and was going to pick up students when the accident took place,” said Boken. Police said the FIR has been registered based on a complaint by one of the couple’s four children, Firoz Ali. He was travelling behind them on his bike when the bus mowed them down.

“We left home around 6.30 am. My father was riding the cycle and my mother was sitting behind. I was also following them on my motorcycle. We were heading from Ardee City crossing towards Huda City Centre Metro station and had just crossed the CNG pump, when the bus ran over my parents,” he said.

While Gayasuddin died on the spot, Anju was rushed to Fortis Hospital, but died on the way. Following the incident, a group of people, comprising the couple’s family members and residents of Wazirabad village, pelted stones at the bus.

“People vandalised the bus and also stopped traffic for around 20 minutes. But we intervened and the matter was brought under control,” said Anil Yadav, ACP (DLF).

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App