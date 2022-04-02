Gurgaon: Three held for shooting sarpanch over business rivalry

The police has arrested three men for their alleged involvement in the shooting of a sarpanch in Gurgaon over enmity related to demanding a share in business.

The police said on February 26, Yogesh Yadav, 50, sarpanch of Babupur village, was shot at by three armed assailants. The accused had fired at least five gunshots. Yadav had sustained two bullet wounds and was rushed to a private hospital. A case was registered at Rajendra Park police station. In the FIR, Yadav’s nephew Ajay had said that he had a construction and water supply business and for past few months, one Jasbir from village Daulatabad had been demanding a 50 per cent share in the business and threatening to kill him and his family if he refused the same.

The police said the main accused Jasbir, and his accomplice, Shakti alias Sonu, were arrested by crime branch Palam Vihar from Delhi. The third accomplice, Faisal, was arrested from Rajiv Chowk, Gurgaon.

Subhash Boken, Gurgaon Police spokesperson, said that during the probe, it was found that Ajay had loaned Rs 10 lakh to Jasbir during his sister’s marriage.

“When Ajay asked Jasbir to return the loaned amount, Jasbir demanded a share in his water supply and construction business. Jasbir told him that he could keep Rs 10 lakh from the earnings from their shared business. Ajay refused to give him a share. In the village panchayat, Ajay’s uncle Yogesh intervened and he also refused Jasbir a share in Ajay’s business. Jasbir held enmity with them over this and hatched a plan to eliminate Yogesh,” said Boken.

Jasbir had met co-accused Faisal in 2015 when they were lodged in jail. After Jasbir made a plan to kill Yogesh, Faisal provided him with a weapon and introduced him to the third accomplice to execute the crime, said the police.

The police said a scooty and motorcycle used in the commission of the crime have been recovered.