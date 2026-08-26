Rs 3 crore homes, garbage-lined roads: Gurgaon hit by 21-day sanitation strike

For 20 days, Gurgaon’s garbage has been piling up across its most expensive neighbourhoods and commercial areas as more than 14,000 contractual municipal workers remain on strike.

With the rain adding to the mess, residents said the decaying waste is raising fears of dengue and malaria. Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) are now demanding that sanitation management be handed directly to them.

Workers, however, said they will not return until the government resolves their demands over wages and job security.

Unions have warned that if the state government fails to issue formal orders regarding their agreed demands by Wednesday (August 26), the agitation will escalate into an indefinite, statewide strike across all civic bodies.

RWAs want control of sanitation

In Sector 40, a prime locality where 100-square-yard residential plots command upwards of Rs 3 crore, residents said waste has been accumulating along internal roads and vacant plots for weeks.

“The entire sector is choking on garbage… The administration has turned living conditions into a nightmare,” said Abhimanyu Yadav, president of the Sector 40 RWA.

“If these conditions persist, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will not be able to contain a dengue spread in Sector 40.”

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Yadav said residents want sanitation control and the funds allocated for it to be handed directly to RWAs, allowing them to manage the workforce and ensure regular waste collection.

Residents also highlighted ‘gaps’ in the sector’s sanitation deployment. While Sector 40 has a sanctioned strength of 21 sanitation workers, only 14 contractual workers — a supervisor and 13 sweepers — are assigned on the ground, they claimed.

They also alleged that absenteeism and proxy attendance further reduce the workforce available on the ground.

Residents in other parts of Gurgaon said they too had been struggling with sanitation even before the strike.

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Col (Rerd) Surender Yadav, RWA president of premium township Uppal Southend, said the society has been spending Rs 2 lakh a month since last year to hire an agency for sanitation.

“The strike is just an excuse. Now even more of their workers do not show up; our calls to let payments be based on our attendance records goes unheeded,” he alleged.

Vinita Sinha, RWA president of Sushant Lok A and A1 blocks, said they have hired their own sweepers since the strike to both sweep roads as well lift garbage.

“Open plots in our society have not been cleaned since the strike and lots of garbage is getting accumulated there. We are spending our own funds now, she said.

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Sinha claimed that the problem predated the strike. “Thirty sanitation workers are supposed to show up… even before the strike, hardly a dozen would… We have been telling the MCG to hand over sanitation functions to us, like they have done for parks,” she said.

Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, a resident of Sector 23A, said it has become a stinking mess. “There is risk of disease… We are tired of repeatedly telling the jurisdictional engineers and senior MCG officials of the situation.”

‘Cannot raise families on Rs 18,000’

For the protesting workers outside the old MCG office, the strike is against conditions that have made their jobs increasingly precarious.

“I supervise 13 workers at Sector 40; our team is responsible for the area’s cleanliness. We do not want to cause inconvenience to the public, but we have been left with no choice,” said Tej Pal, a contractual sanitation supervisor.

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“Currently, we earn just Rs 18,000-Rs 19,000 a month. In a city like Gurgaon, it is impossible to raise children, pay rent, and run a household on these wages. We only want our jobs regularised, basic dignity, and wages so we can return to work and serve the city,” he added.

On the garbage crisis, Pal said workers also wanted the strike to end, but maintained that the government first needed to act on their demands.

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A 17-point dispute

The statewide agitation, led by the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh (Haryana) and the Fire Department Employees Union, stems from the non-implementation of an agreement reached with the state government on May 13, they said.

Union leaders said the government had agreed to a 17-point charter of demands which included regularisation of 13,000 contractual municipal workers and 1,175 fire personnel across civic bodies; scrapping the private outsourcing model and bringing sanitation staff directly onto department rolls; and reinstating 3,480 retrenched sanitation workers in Gurgaon.

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The charter also stipulated a monthly risk allowance of Rs 5,000, uniform allowances, medical coverage, ex-gratia policy revisions, and a retirement gratuity of Rs 5 lakh for contractual staff completing their service.

“For over a decade, successive administrations have avoided permanent recruitments, forcing workers into precarious conditions under private contractors,” alleged Basant Kumar, state vice-president of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh.

“While other departments absorbed outsourced staff under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) in 2022, municipal sanitation and sewer workers continue to face step-motherly treatment.”

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Strike enters third week

On Tuesday, a delegation of striking employees visited the residence of Badshahpur MLA and Cabinet Minister Rao Narbir Singh, submitting a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister.

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Union leaders announced that workers will join a combined demonstration alongside municipal staff and guest teachers on Wednesday.

When contacted, MCG spokesperson SS Rohilla said talks with the unions to call off the strike are under way, and that a meeting with them took place Tuesday too. “However, their main demands have to be dealt with by the state government and those negotiations are also in process.”

A senior MCG official said handing over sanitation to RWAs is a policy issue and will need a green signal from the Urban Local Bodies Department. He said residents have been advised to write to them.