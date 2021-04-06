Gurgaon RWAs to maintain records of residents coming by air to help curb Covid spread

Gurgaon has seen a surge in coronavirus cases over the last few weeks, and currently has more than 3,000 active cases of the infection. (File photo)

As cases of coronavirus surge in Gurgaon, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the district will now assist in curbing the spread of the infection by maintaining records of residents in their area travelling by air and sharing these with the district administration and health department. This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Rajeev Ranjan during a meeting with top officials of the administration to discuss the pandemic situation in Gurgaon today.

“RWAs should maintain a record of people coming by flight and share these details with officials of the district administration and health department so that these people can be monitored and essential steps can be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” said Ranjan.

During the meeting, Ranjan warned that the danger of coronavirus has not reduced in the district, and appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel.

“People should not travel unnecessarily and whatever work can be done online, they should try to do it from home itself,” he said.

He also directed that an advisory be given to residents of high-rise buildings to ensure that not more than two people travel in an elevator at any given point in time and to take precautions in common areas as well. He stated that RWAs should be made aware regarding these matters.

“Keeping in mind the increase cases of coronavirus, even gyms should be used carefully. Where possible, people must use open gyms or exercise in open areas,” said Ranjan.

Also Read | Night curfew in Delhi, no directions for similar measures in Gurgaon

In anticipation of the wedding season which is round the corner, the Divisional Commissioner directed that such gatherings be checked and action taken against any violators. Furthermore, he directed that announcements be made or advertisements displayed at crowded places like railway stations, bus stops, and metro stations to make people aware of the Covid-19 protocol.

Gurgaon has seen a surge in coronavirus cases over the last few weeks, and currently has more than 3,000 active cases of the infection.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said, “Sampling is being done on a large scale in Gurgaon. On Monday, the district accounted for 40 percent of the total sampling in the state. In terms of covid vaccination also, our district is the top in the state and also among the top in the country.”