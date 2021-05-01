Gurgaon RWAs permitted to set up small Covid care facilities

A COVID-19 patient receives free oxygen, provided by NGO Hemkunt Foundation, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Gurugram, Friday, April 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

As Covid cases in Gurgaon continue to surge, with the district having over 38,000 active cases at present, the District Magistrate on Saturday issued orders permitting “gated housing societies/condominiums” to set up “small Covid-19 care facilities (CCF)” “using their own resources”.

Pointing out that in light of the “rapid increase” in Covid cases in Gurgaon, the state government has directed that number of quarantine and isolation facilities be increased, District Magistrate Yash Garg, in the order, states, “Requests have been received from gated housing societies to set up small Covid-19 care facilities run by Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), housing societies and NGOs using their own resources.”

Acknowledging “this will help reduce the burden on existing facilities for managing pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and very mild cases of Covid-19 residing in that particular society”, and that such an order would be “extremely crucial” “to check the exponential increase” in Covid cases, Garg, in the order, permits “gated housing societies/condominiums” to set up the facilities.

The permission, however, is subject to certain “guidelines” listed in the order, including that it is “not meant for critically ill elderly patients, children less than 10 years of age, pregnant or lactating women, and patients with co-morbidities”. The order also directs that the CCF follow “strict infection prevention and control practices” by keeping confirmed and suspected cases in separate partitioned areas with “no intermixing” and “separate toilets”.

The facility, the order states, “may be set up in a community hall or common utility area” or in empty flats as long as they are “isolated location-wise” from the rest of the “occupied dwelling”, and must have a separate entry and exit with “mandatory hand hygiene arrangements” and thermal screening for “caregivers”.

In addition, beds must be placed 3 feet away from one another.

In terms of staff, the order directs that a doctor residing in the gated complex or provided by the NGO “facilitate daily medical examination” of the patients, and a caregiver also be identified to look after patients and keep records. Both the doctor and caregiver, it adds, will undergo training organised by the Chief Medical Officer on “Covid management and infection, prevention and control practices”.

The order directs that the facility will also need to be linked to the surveillance team (IDSP) and an ambulance provider, and must have an “oversight mechanism through video camera monitoring” or through guards to ensure that admitted patients do not leave the facility.

“If a suspected case is admitted to Covid Care Facility tests negative, the treating doctor would assess the patients and will either be discharged…or referred to a non-Covid facility as per requirement,” states the order, adding that the facility will also be “regularly inspected” by Rapid Response Teams “to provide guidance to the RWA/residential society concerned”.

The order comes on a day when Gurgaon, for the third day in a row, recorded more than 4,000 new Covid cases, with 4,099 people testing positive.

The district currently has 38,561 active Covid cases, of which 35,879 are in home isolation.