Gurgaon: RTA official injured after truck hits government jeep during inspection

A regional transport authority (RTA) official suffered injuries after an overloaded truck allegedly hit a government vehicle during an inspection by RTA staff in Hasanpur village on Wednesday. Police said the truck driver was arrested and later released on bail.

According to the police, the incident took place early Wednesday morning when the RTA staff was checking vehicles for violations. “Around 4.30 am, the enforcement team of RTA, along with a police constable and a driver, was checking overloaded vehicles. A truck coming from NH-48 near Sector 82 was signalled to stop for checking, but instead of stopping, the truck sped away. The truck driver did not stop at Kherki Daula toll plaza and broke the barricades at the toll and went in the opposite direction…,” alleged an RTA official in the first information report (FIR).

“The team followed the truck in a government vehicle for at least 7 km. The truck was stopped at Darbaripur Road near a government school for checking. The truck driver suddenly reversed the truck and hit our vehicle with the intention of running over the staff,” the FIR reads.

The complainant added that the person behind the wheel of the government jeep suffered injuries.

Police said the truck was carrying stones used for concrete slabs. Police received information around 5 am of the incident, following which a team was rushed to the spot.

A police officer said, “In a bid to escape, the truck driver reversed the truck, which got on top of the bonnet of the government vehicle and its axle broke. One officer, who was driving the government vehicle, suffered minor injuries. The truck driver was arrested and released on bail.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 3 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, police said.