scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Gurgaon: RTA official injured after truck hits government jeep during inspection

The overloaded truck hit the government vehicle during an inspection by RTA staff at Hasanpur village, police said. The truck driver was arrested and later released on bail.

gurgaon accidentPolice said the truck was carrying stones used for concrete slabs.

A regional transport authority (RTA) official suffered injuries after an overloaded truck allegedly hit a government vehicle during an inspection by RTA staff in Hasanpur village on Wednesday. Police said the truck driver was arrested and later released on bail.

According to the police, the incident took place early Wednesday morning when the RTA staff was checking vehicles for violations. “Around 4.30 am, the enforcement team of RTA, along with a police constable and a driver, was checking overloaded vehicles. A truck coming from NH-48 near Sector 82 was signalled to stop for checking, but instead of stopping, the truck sped away. The truck driver did not stop at Kherki Daula toll plaza and broke the barricades at the toll and went in the opposite direction…,” alleged an RTA official in the first information report (FIR).

“The team followed the truck in a government vehicle for at least 7 km. The truck was stopped at Darbaripur Road near a government school for checking. The truck driver suddenly reversed the truck and hit our vehicle with the intention of running over the staff,” the FIR reads.

The complainant added that the person behind the wheel of the government jeep suffered injuries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0

Police said the truck was carrying stones used for concrete slabs. Police received information around 5 am of the incident, following which a team was rushed to the spot.

A police officer said, “In a bid to escape, the truck driver reversed the truck, which got on top of the bonnet of the government vehicle and its axle broke. One officer, who was driving the government vehicle, suffered minor injuries. The truck driver was arrested and released on bail.”

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and section 3 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, police said.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 09:23:16 am
Next Story

Ewan McGregor to lead Paramount+ drama series A Gentleman In Moscow

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest
'Conflict of interest'

Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Bowbazar, older than Calcutta itself, likely named after a daughter-in-law
Streetwise Kolkata

Bowbazar, older than Calcutta itself, likely named after a daughter-in-law

Convicted under UAPA, man dies of swine flu in Nagpur jail

Convicted under UAPA, man dies of swine flu in Nagpur jail

Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act
PM security breach

Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement