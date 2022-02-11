Gurgaon apartment roof collapse: FIR against builder; ops underway to rescue bureaucrat, his wife

The builder of Chintel Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 was booked on Friday, a day after a chunk of the sixth floor collapsed all the way down to the first floor, killing at least one resident.

More than 15 hours after the incident, rescue operations are underway to pull out two residents, a bureaucrat and his wife, from the rubble.

Delhi News Live | Follow latest updates

The deceased was identified as Ekta Bhardwaj, 40, who was staying on the second floor of Tower D.

Roof of 6th floor apartment in Gurugram society collapses, rescue operations underway For Live Updates: https://t.co/aX3jFWm8L9 pic.twitter.com/ofl8SLzoTz — Express Delhi-NCR 😷 (@ieDelhi) February 10, 2022

On the complaint of her husband, Rajesh Bhardwaj, the police has booked Ashok Solomon, MD of Chintels, under Section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the FIR, the deceased’s husband said the incident occurred due to negligent and sub-standard construction work done by Chintels group and the contractor of construction.

“On Thursday evening, I received a call from my son informing me that the ceiling of some floors of the tower had collapsed, and, in the incident, my wife suffered injuries and passed away around 7 pm. I came home from office and saw the ceiling of 6 and 7 floors had collapsed. Rescue and police teams were working on the spot and after removal of debris, my wife’s body was recovered and taken to the hospital,” said Rajesh Bhardwaj.

Residents of the tower D of Chintel Paradiso society spent the night in the premises of the society. They were provided mattress and food. Residents of the tower D of Chintel Paradiso society spent the night in the premises of the society. They were provided mattress and food.

“There could be more fatalities and injuries to other flat residents of D-tower,” he said, adding that necessary legal action should be taken against the accused.

Rajeev Kumar, ACP, Udyog Vihar, confirmed that an FIR had been registered against the builder of the condominium.

In a statement issued Thursday night, the builder had said: “This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support. We extend our heartfelt condolence to the affected families.”

Meanwhile, rescue operations continued on Friday morning with National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, civil defence volunteers and fire department teams working to rescue a couple trapped underneath the debris.

Arun Srivastava, a bureaucrat with Indian Railway Service of Engineers, and his wife, who stay on the first floor, are trapped, said officials. Srivastava’s leg is believed to be stuck under the rubble. Rescue teams have not been able to make contact with his wife.

A police officer said, “On Thursday evening, Srivastava had come home from the airport, 10 minutes before the incident took place. He and his wife were in the dining room at the time.”

An official, involved in rescue operations, requesting anonymity, said, “The main challenge is that if the pillars are removed, the debris of the upper floors may destabilise the first floor as well. So, we are being very careful to rescue them.”