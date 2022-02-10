Roof collapse in Gurgaon apartment kills one, rescue ops on

One person was confirmed dead while at least one more was trapped in rubble in a roof collapse in Gurgaon on Thursday evening.

According to police, the roof of an apartment on sixth floor of Tower D in Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 collapsed around 6.30 pm. It fell all the way through the first floor.

Officials said that several people are feared trapped in the rubble. NDRF and SDRF teams are on the spot.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director, Fire department confirmed that one person had died while several are trapped. Rescue efforts are on, he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, “Administrative officials, along with SDRF and NDRF teams are busy in the rescue & relief work after the unfortunate collapse of the apartment roof at the Paradiso Housing Complex in Gurugram. I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone’s safety.”