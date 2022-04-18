Gurgaon: Robbers throw chilli powder at cash collection firm staff, flee with Rs 96.32 lakh from van

Five men allegedly threw chilli powder and robbed Rs 96.32 lakh cash at gunpoint from the van of a private cash collection company in Gurgaon on Monday afternoon. Police said the accused escaped in a black car.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.45 pm when two employees of the company were waiting in a van near Subhash Chowk on Sohna road, while their colleague had gone to an automobile showroom nearby to collect cash. Police said the van had been making collections and had come to Gurgaon from Delhi.

In a statement, police said the windows on the driver’s side and the rear side were open. The van did not have a locker, and no security guard had been accompanying them.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police, East, said, “As per preliminary information, five men arrived and threw chilli powder in the eyes of two people seated in the van. The accused stole a bag containing Rs 96.32 lakh cash at gunpoint and escaped in a black car. Another bag which had some cash was not stolen. Several crime branch teams are working to identify the accused.”

Vipin, who was seated on the back seat of the van, said, “We had stopped near Subhash Chowk for a collection. The driver and I were waiting while our colleague had gone to collect cash. I was checking some documents on my phone when the four to five accused arrived and surrounded the van from both sides. They threw chilli powder in our eyes. The accused took out a pistol and stole the bag containing about Rs 1 crore cash. We had collected cash earlier in the day from near the Delhi Airport and Gurgaon.”

Police said an FIR is being registered against the accused at Sadar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Arms Act.