Gurgaon: Grocery store owner shot by unidentified robbers in Sushant Lok-3

Three unidentified robbers shot a 47-year-old grocery store owner in an alleged robbery attempt at his store in Sushant Lok – 3, Gurgaon Sector 57 on Tuesday night. The police said the store owner suffered a gunshot wound on his leg, while robbers managed to escape.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm when Azad Singh, who runs a grocery store in E-block on the main road, was at his store. His two employees and a friend were also present there at the time of the incident.

The police said three unidentified men, at least two of whom were armed with country made guns, barged into their store. Singh said in the police complaint, “One of the accused proceeded to steal the cash box. When I asked him what he was doing, his accomplice told him to open fire. The accused then opened fire, which hit my thigh. One of my employees tried to grab them, but the trio ran across the road, where their motorcycle was parked and managed to escape.”

Singh, a resident of village Tigra, was rushed for treatment to a private hospital in sector 56, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Police said the accused were yet to be identified.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “We are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the accused. An FIR has been lodged.”

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 34 (common intention) and relevant section of The Arms Act at sector 56 police station late on Tuesday night, said police.