Gurgaon road rage: 5 arrested for assaulting retired army man, extorting Rs 30,000

A written complaint was filed at Sector 50 police station on Monday, detailing the incident that occurred.

By: Express News Service
2 min readGurgaonFeb 23, 2026 07:51 PM IST
Gurgaon road rageRs 30,000 was allegedly extorted as ‘compensation’ for the damage to the vehicle. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
Five people were on Monday arrested for allegedly assaulting a retired army personnel, damaging his vehicle and extorting Rs 30,000 from him on Saturday night, Gurgaon Police said.

The victim, Anil Yadav, a retired colonel who is in his late 50s, filed a written complaint at Sector 50 police station on Monday, detailing the incident that occurred while he was driving from Sector 5 to Sector 60 in Gurgaon. He stated that his car collided with another vehicle near Vatika Chowk.

“As he opened his door to inspect the damage, occupants of the other car allegedly dragged him out, assaulted him, pinned him to the ground, kicked him, and smashed his car’s headlights and windows with beer bottles. The youths then allegedly attempted to force him into their vehicle and also take his car along. However, as his car would not start, they allegedly extorted Rs 30,000 from him as ‘compensation’ for the damage to their vehicle,” ASI and Gurgaon Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said.

An FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 and 191(2) (related to rioting), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125 (mischief), 324 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), and 308 (extortion, particularly by putting in fear of injury/death/grievous hurt), Station House Officer Inspector Sukhbir said.

The arrested accused were identified as Pankaj (23), a resident of Niganiwas in Rewari; Vikas (21) from Bagthala, Rewari; Nikhil (21) from Masani, Rewari; Sahil (22), a resident of Kheri Talwana in Mahendragarh; and Ankit Kumar (22) from Kheri Talwana, Mahendragarh, police said.

Police said Pankaj, Sahil, and Ankit work at a Nippon office in Rewari, while Vikas is a second-year BA student and Nikhil a second-year BCom student.

They said further investigation is underway.

