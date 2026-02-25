Gurgaon road rage: Ex-colonel says accused were drunk, police say no alcohol found in medical test

When Colonel (Retired) Anil Yadav (55) was driving back home on Saturday evening after dropping his father, who was just discharged from a hospital, he did not know what fate had in store for him.
“I am better now,” Yadav, who was on Monday allegedly assaulted by five youths, told The Indian Express on Tuesday night.
The five youths were arrested on Monday. They allegedly also damaged the former Armyman’s vehicle and extorted Rs 30,000 from him, after his car collided with theirs.
“They were clearly drunk. I even told them that I have been in the Army — just as a cautionary message, in case things escalated. They said they did not care. Yes, there was a collision… but the fault was not mine since they had swerved sharply. I got down to inspect what was a very minimal damage. But they were in no mood to listen and just attacked me, including with a steel bottle of mine. I have not received any update about the Rs 30,000 yet,” Yadav said.
A sixth accused remains at large, he said.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Yadav was involved in combat operations in Kashmir and is currently the founder-CEO of AVision, a joint venture of Israeli firm Uvision and India’s Aditya Precitech. “We have supplied missiles to the armed forces of India and Israel. I left the Army [in 2018] since I wanted to start something of my own,” he added.
The accused arrested in connection with the case were identified as Pankaj (23), a resident of Niganiwas in Rewari; Vikas (21) from Bagthala, Rewari; Nikhil (21) from Masani, Rewari; Sahil (22), a resident of Kheri Talwana in Mahendragarh; and Ankit Kumar (22) from Kheri Talwana, Mahendragarh, police said.
Police said Pankaj, Sahil, and Ankit work at a Nippon office in Rewari, while Vikas is a second-year BA student and Nikhil a second-year BCom student. Their car, a Hyundai i20 model, was seized, police said.
Sector 50 SHO Inspector Sukhbir on Tuesday evening told The Indian Express that the five were produced before a city court earlier in the day and remanded to judicial custody.
“Medical test reports do not mention any presence of alcohol or intoxicants. We have not received any further complaints from the victim either,” the SHO said.
Police had on Monday said that the accused allegedly dragged Yadav out, assaulted him, pinned him to the ground, kicked him, and smashed his car’s headlights and windows with beer bottles.
“The youths then allegedly attempted to force him into their vehicle and also take his car along. However, as his car would not start, they allegedly extorted Rs 30,000 from him as ‘compensation’ for the damage to their vehicle,” ASI and Gurgaon Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar had said.
An FIR was registered on Monday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 and 191(2) (related to rioting), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125 (mischief), 324 (mischief by fire or explosive substance), and 308 (extortion, particularly by putting in fear of injury/death/grievous hurt), police had said.
