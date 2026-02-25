Gurgaon road rage: Ex-colonel says accused were drunk, police say no alcohol found in medical test

Sector 50 SHO Inspector Sukhbir on Tuesday evening told The Indian Express that the five were produced before a city court earlier in the day and remanded to judicial custody. (File Photo)

When Colonel (Retired) Anil Yadav (55) was driving back home on Saturday evening after dropping his father, who was just discharged from a hospital, he did not know what fate had in store for him.

“I am better now,” Yadav, who was on Monday allegedly assaulted by five youths, told The Indian Express on Tuesday night.

The five youths were arrested on Monday. They allegedly also damaged the former Armyman’s vehicle and extorted Rs 30,000 from him, after his car collided with theirs.

“They were clearly drunk. I even told them that I have been in the Army — just as a cautionary message, in case things escalated. They said they did not care. Yes, there was a collision… but the fault was not mine since they had swerved sharply. I got down to inspect what was a very minimal damage. But they were in no mood to listen and just attacked me, including with a steel bottle of mine. I have not received any update about the Rs 30,000 yet,” Yadav said.