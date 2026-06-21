Gurgaon road rage: 2 BBA graduates arrested for assault, vandalism

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Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a commuter and vandalising his vehicle following a dispute over giving way on the main road near Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon.
The accused, identified as Parth and Paras, both 22, are residents of Vipul World at Sector 48, Fazilpur. According to the police, both men are Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) graduates.
According to the complaint first filed at the Naharpur Rupa police post, the incident began while the complainant was driving from Sohna Road toward Rajiv Chowk. He alleged that a Scorpio SUV, being driven by the accused in a reckless and zigzag manner, narrowly missed colliding with his car. The accused initially blocked the complainant’s vehicle and verbally abused him. Though the victim managed to drive away, the accused intercepted him again near Rajiv Chowk by parking their SUV directly in front of his car.
“The duo then allegedly used sticks to smash the windows of the complainant’s vehicle. During the attack, the victim sustained injuries to his face from shattered glass and was struck on the shoulder with a stick. The accused also allegedly threatened him with dire consequences,” Gurgaon police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar said.
Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Sadar police station. Acting swiftly, a police team tracked down and arrested the two accused within a few hours of the incident on Saturday.
“During interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime, stating that an argument had broken out after the complainant allegedly refused to give way to their vehicle,” ASI Kumar added.
Investigators have also seized the Scorpio used in the commission of the crime. Further legal proceedings and investigations are currently underway, officers added.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where the complainant, who filmed from inside his car, is seen screaming at the accused before turning to bystanders for help. “Why are you doing this? What have you done? Mera muh tod diya (They smashed my face). Stop these goons,” he is heard as saying.
“My car’s windowpanes were smashed, and I was beaten with sticks. They indulged in road rage. I am left bloodied,” the victim claims in another video.
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