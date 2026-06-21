Gurgaon road rage: 2 BBA graduates arrested for assault, vandalism

The two BBA graduates after they were apprehended by the police. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting a commuter and vandalising his vehicle following a dispute over giving way on the main road near Rajiv Chowk in Gurgaon.

The accused, identified as Parth and Paras, both 22, are residents of Vipul World at Sector 48, Fazilpur. According to the police, both men are Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) graduates.

According to the complaint first filed at the Naharpur Rupa police post, the incident began while the complainant was driving from Sohna Road toward Rajiv Chowk. He alleged that a Scorpio SUV, being driven by the accused in a reckless and zigzag manner, narrowly missed colliding with his car. The accused initially blocked the complainant’s vehicle and verbally abused him. Though the victim managed to drive away, the accused intercepted him again near Rajiv Chowk by parking their SUV directly in front of his car.