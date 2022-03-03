Gurgaon: Four restaurant employees dead after being hit by car

Four employees of a restaurant were killed after a speeding Skoda car allegedly rammed into their motorcycles on Golf Course Road in Gurgaon late Wednesday night. Police said the accused was inebriated.

Naresh Kumar, SHO, DLF phase 1 police station, said, “The accused car driver, identified as Harsh, was coming from Delhi side. His car driver has been taken into custody. A case is being registered. He was inebriated at the time of the accident.”

Police said the deceased have been identified as Jitendra Mandal, Rajnish Mandal, Gopal Singh and Govind Kumar Kurmi. All four had been working at a restaurant in Qutub Plaza, DLF phase 1. Police said Jitendra was a head chef, Rajnish a cleaner, Gopal Singh a waiter and Govind was a delivery boy.

The four victims were returning to their respective houses after completing their work at the restaurant on two motorcycles. According to the police, the incident took place around 12.40 am at Arjun Marg crossing on Golf Course Road near gate number 11, a few metres from Rapid Metro station in DLF phase 1.

Police said a speeding Skoda car coming from Sikanderpur side rammed into the motorcycles at high speed.

Police said the accused was inebriated. (Express photo by Pavneet Singh Chadha) Police said the accused was inebriated. (Express photo by Pavneet Singh Chadha)

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “One of the victims was killed on the spot, while three were rushed to a private hospital in sector 56, where they were declared dead on arrival.”

Police said the impact of collision was such that both the motorcycles were crushed. The airbags of the Skoda car were deployed and the front of the car was completely mangled.