Gurgaon resident arrested in Faridabad for robbing his relative

A Gurgaon resident was arrested, along with an accomplice, for allegedly robbing his relative, who works as a money transfer agent, of over Rs 3 lakh and electronic gadgets.

According to Faridabad police, the accused have been identified as Gurgaon resident Sunil and Faridabad resident Vikram. The incident had occurred around 10.30 pm in the district’s Sikri area, when the victim, Anil, was returning to his home after closing his shop. In his complaint to police, he alleged that two men approached him on a bike and tried to grab his bag, containing Rs 3.28 lakh, five mobile phones, and a laptop. When he resisted, one of the men hit him on the head with the butt of a country-made pistol and they grabbed his bag and fled.

“Both the accused were arrested on Tuesday. Sunil was arrested first and then Vikram was arrested on the basis of information provided by him. They were both produced in court and taken into one-day police remand for further questioning,” said Sube Singh.

“During questioning, it has emerged that the victim is Sunil’s relative. Sunil is a drug addict and is unemployed. He committed the crime for procuring money to purchase drugs,” he said.

Officials said that Sunil would frequently visit Anil at his shop and, hence, was aware that he would leave the shop on foot with a significant amount of money and mobile phones.

“The accused came up with the idea of robbing Anil in order to quickly obtain a large sum of money, and roped in three others, namely Vikram, Ajay, and Sachin, to carry out the crime. As per their plan, while Vikram and Sunil conducted recce for three-four days, on the day of the crime, they waited until the victim had left for his home and then alerted their accomplices of the same. Ajay and Sachin were the ones on the bike who eventually fled with the bag,” said the PRO.

“Both Sunil and Vikram received Rs 25,000 each from the stolen amount. Of this, Rs 35,000 has been recovered from them along with the stolen laptop and the motorcycle used in the crime. Both of them have been produced in court again today and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are being conducted to nab Ajay and Sachin,” he said.