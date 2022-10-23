Gurgaon reports 337 dengue cases, highest in six years

With 337 dengue cases being reported till October 22 this year, Gurgaon has reported the highest number of dengue cases in the district in the past six years. No dengue-related fatalities have been reported so far, said officials. The district health department, however, said cases are likely to subside with winter season approaching.

According to data from the district bulletin, in 2016, Gurgaon had reported 86 cases of dengue. Cases had reduced to 66 in 2017, followed by a marginal rise to 93 in 2018. Only 22 cases were reported in 2019 followed by 51 cases in 2020. Last year, Gurgaon reported 327 cases of dengue.

Health department officials said most affected areas come under primary health centres in Wazirabad and Gurgaon village. Areas under community health centres (CHCs) in Farrukh Nagar have reported 248 cases followed by 54 cases in CHCs in urban areas. Pataudi and Ghangola areas have reported 35 cases of dengue.

Of the total cases in the district, 17 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals — 16 are admitted at government hospitals while one patient is being treated at a private hospital. So far, 176 dengue patients have been discharged, said health department officials, adding that 144 cases did not require hospitalisation.

Health department officials said cases were already past the peak and the spike in recent weeks earlier this month was due to late seasonal rains and consequent waterlogging.

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurgaon, said, “With the lowering of temperature, we expect cases to subside soon. On average, only five cases a day have been reported this week and rate of increase has come down marginally. Still, we are taking all precautions. Teams are conducting fogging and screening for vector borne diseases and house-to-house anti-larval and source reduction activities are still continuing. One ward and 25 beds at district civil hospital have been reserved for dengue patients. Gambusia fish has been released in about 176 water bodies this season.”