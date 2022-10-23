scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Gurgaon reports 337 dengue cases, highest in six years

According to data from the district bulletin, in 2016, Gurgaon had reported 86 cases of dengue. Cases had reduced to 66 in 2017, followed by a marginal rise to 93 in 2018. Only 22 cases were reported in 2019 followed by 51 cases in 2020. Last year, Gurgaon reported 327 cases of dengue.

Gurgaon dengue cases, Delhi dengue cases, dengue cases, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSo far, 176 dengue patients have been discharged, said health department officials, adding that 144 cases did not require hospitalisation.

With 337 dengue cases being reported till October 22 this year, Gurgaon has reported the highest number of dengue cases in the district in the past six years. No dengue-related fatalities have been reported so far, said officials. The district health department, however, said cases are likely to subside with winter season approaching.

According to data from the district bulletin, in 2016, Gurgaon had reported 86 cases of dengue. Cases had reduced to 66 in 2017, followed by a marginal rise to 93 in 2018. Only 22 cases were reported in 2019 followed by 51 cases in 2020. Last year, Gurgaon reported 327 cases of dengue.

Health department officials said most affected areas come under primary health centres in Wazirabad and Gurgaon village. Areas under community health centres (CHCs) in Farrukh Nagar have reported 248 cases followed by 54 cases in CHCs in urban areas. Pataudi and Ghangola areas have reported 35 cases of dengue.

Of the total cases in the district, 17 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals — 16 are admitted at government hospitals while one patient is being treated at a private hospital. So far, 176 dengue patients have been discharged, said health department officials, adding that 144 cases did not require hospitalisation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

Health department officials said cases were already past the peak and the spike in recent weeks earlier this month was due to late seasonal rains and consequent waterlogging.

More from Delhi

Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurgaon, said, “With the lowering of temperature, we expect cases to subside soon. On average, only five cases a day have been reported this week and rate of increase has come down marginally. Still, we are taking all precautions. Teams are conducting fogging and screening for vector borne diseases and house-to-house anti-larval and source reduction activities are still continuing. One ward and 25 beds at district civil hospital have been reserved for dengue patients. Gambusia fish has been released in about 176 water bodies this season.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 01:09:57 am
Next Story

After two-year gap due to pandemic, TISS elects new students’ union

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement