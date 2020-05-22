Gurgaon relaxes guidelines for RWAs: Entry of visitors, outdoor walks allowed

“It is strongly advised that their thermal screening be done at the gate and PPEs, like masks and gloves, be provided to them by the RWA. Furthermore, it is preferable that full-time maids be employed, with one maid-one house system in place to avoid unnecessary movement of persons,” state the guidelines. “It is strongly advised that their thermal screening be done at the gate and PPEs, like masks and gloves, be provided to them by the RWA. Furthermore, it is preferable that full-time maids be employed, with one maid-one house system in place to avoid unnecessary movement of persons,” state the guidelines.

Entry to visitors and “all personnel”, including domestic helps; relaxations in walks for residents and pets — these are some of the major changes made in the fresh guidelines for RWAs issued by the Gurgaon district administration for Lockdown 4.0 on Thursday. Use of Aarogya Setu app, meanwhile, continues to be mandatory.

According to the old guidelines, while entry of “non-essential visitors”, including “family/non-family visitors/trainers/urbanclap, etc” had been advised to be “limited” , the fresh guidelines allow “entry to the complex for all visitors (family/non-family/visitors/trainers, etc.)” other than in containment zones. The guidelines, however, say “they are subject to social distancing protocols”.

The relaxation on entry of outsiders is also reflected in the guidelines given regarding perimeter control. While the earlier guidelines had stated that “strict measures” were to be put in place “to ensure controlled movement of population in and out of the colony”, the new guidelines state only that “adequate security” must be deployed “to check for vehicle/people/labour movement with thermal screening and checking of asymptomatic persons”.

Regarding staff, “entry of all personnel, including domestic help, is permitted” to the “discretion of the residents”.

“However, it is strongly advised that their thermal screening be done at the gate and PPEs, like masks and gloves, be provided to them by the RWA. Furthermore, it is preferable that full-time maids be employed, with one maid-one house system in place to avoid unnecessary movement of persons,” state the guidelines.

Deliveries from e-commerce websites continue to be permitted only at building lobbies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.