Gurgaon reduces percentage of beds for Covid patients to 35%

The Gurgaon district magistrate issued orders Tuesday to reduce the number of beds reserved for Covid patients at all hospitals to 35% from 50% after the number of daily cases began dipping over the past few weeks.

In the order, District Magistrate Amit Khatri stated that “at least 35% of total bed capacity of all public/private hospitals” must be “dedicated to Covid-19 cases.”

The order also directs that “adequate availability of human resource and logistics (drugs, consumables, ICU etc.)” be ensured. While the district recorded 470-870 cases in the last nine days of November, this figure has reduced to 250-350 cases this month so far, despite the number of samples being collected daily remaining over 4,000.

As a result, the situation at hospitals has also improved, with the number of vacant beds rising from around 72% at the end of November to over 88% as of December 15. The number of ventilator beds has also risen from around 58% to 80%, while the number of vacant ICU beds has risen from around 53% to 71%.

The improvement of the situation in the district is also reflected in other statistics. While the recovery rate has risen from around 85% at the end of November to 95% now, the doubling rate has risen from 85 days to 279 days. “Extensive testing is the only reason the number of Covid cases has reduced in the past few days… However, people must continue to follow precautions. With this infection, it is tough to predict what will happen. There tends to be a surge every few weeks,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr Virender Yadav.

Khatri attributed the improvement to increased “awareness” among people: “In the past few days, a lot of awareness has been seen among people regarding preventive measures against this infection and there is an improvement when it comes to covering their nose and mouth while stepping out. This is also why cases are reducing… However, people must remain cautious as the infection has not been eliminated.”

