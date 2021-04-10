Gurgaon records over 800 cases in a day for the first time this year

According to the health bulletins released by the district health department daily, Gurgaon now has 5,013 active cases, of which 4,642 are in home isolation. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

For the first time this year, Gurgaon Saturday recorded more than 800 new cases of coronavirus, with 864 people testing positive. The number of active cases in the district has now crossed 5000.

The last time the count of fresh cases in Gurgaon crossed 800 in a single day was on November 24, when 822 new cases had emerged. And the largest single-day jump before today was on November 23, when 866 new cases had been detected.

According to the health bulletins released by the district health department daily, Gurgaon now has 5,013 active cases, of which 4,642 are in home isolation. One person succumbed to the infection on Saturday.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in Gurgaon Friday, had offered reassurance that the government is “keeping an eye” on the Covid situation, and warned people against “panicking”.

“We are continuously keeping an eye on the situation… Overall, normal life should continue, panic should not be created… The way in which we had controlled the situation earlier, we will control the situation again,” he said.

With the surge in cases, the district health department has also stepped up testing in the district, with more than 8,000 samples being collected for the third day in a row. Of the 8,071 tests conducted in the district, the health bulletin states that 1,016 were antigen tests while 7,055 were the more reliable RT-PCR tests.

Gurgaon has so far recorded 69,057 cases of coronavirus, of which 63,675 people have recovered from the infection and 369 have succumbed to it. The district currently has a doubling rate of 94.98 days and a positivity rate of 6.85 percent. The fatality rate was 0.54 percent as of Saturday evening.