Gurgaon records over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases in last seven days, infections surge for sixth week in row

Relatives of Covid-19 patients queue up outside an oxygen refilling centre in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Gurgaon recorded more than 27,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days alone as the number of fresh infections in the district surged for the sixth week in a row.

According to data compiled from the district health bulletin, a total of 27,358 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Gurgaon last week (between April 26 and May 2), in comparison to the 21,559 cases that were recorded in the week before.

However, this 26.9 per cent rise in cases does not correspond to a rise in the number of tests conducted during this period. As per the district health bulletin, the number of tests conducted last week was only 3.26 per cent higher than that in the preceding week. 81,269 people were tested last week as opposed to 78,705 the week before.

The rise in the number of fatalities last week, as compared to the rise in the week between April 19 to April 25, similarly cannot be explained by any corresponding rise in cases in the same proportion. The number of fatalities has seen a 33.3 per cent rise — from 51 deaths between April 19 and April 25 to 68 deaths between April 26 and May 2 — while the number of new cases has risen only by 26.9 per cent.

As a result of the surge, Gurgaon’s doubling rate has fallen to 30.20 days. At present, the district has 39,256 active Covid cases, of which 36,594 are under home isolation.

With Covid cases rising, Gurgaon has been fighting against the shortage of beds and oxygen over the last fortnight, even as officials insist that there has been “some improvement” in the district in this regard.

In order to reduce “the burden on existing facilities for managing pre-symptomatic, asymptomatic and very mild cases of Covid-19”, District Magistrate Yash Garg, earlier this week, permitted gated housing societies and condominiums to start setting up “small Covid care facilities” using their own resources.

Keeping in mind the surge in the rest of the state as well as Gurgaon, the state government, on Sunday evening, also announced a week-long lockdown in Haryana beginning Monday.