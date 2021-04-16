Gurgaon records more than 1,000 new Covid cases for third day in a row

The number of tests conducted in Gurgaon in a single day also crossed 11,000 on Friday. (File)

Gurgaon reported 1,919 new coronavirus cases on Friday — its highest single-day spike in cases since the pandemic began last year — while two people succumbed to the infection. The district has now recorded more than 1,000 cases three days in a row.

On Thursday, a total of 1,434 people had tested positive for the infection, and a day earlier, on Wednesday, 1,151 new cases had emerged.

With Friday’s new cases, the district now has almost 9,000 active covid cases. According to the health bulletin released by the district health department, there are 8980 active covid cases in Gurgaon, of which 8418 are in home isolation.

The number of tests conducted in the district in a single day also crossed 11,000 on Friday for the first time this year, with the health bulletin indicating 11,003 people were tested on Friday, of which 9200 were RT-PCR tests and 1803 were rapid antigen tests.

Despite this surge in cases, however, Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg had on Thursday offered reassurance that there is no shortage of beds for covid patients at hospitals in the district.

“There is no shortage of beds, oxygen, ventilators or other things for covid patients in the district. Apart from Gurgaon, beds have been arranged in Nalhad Medical College and AIIMS Bhadsa after requesting the state government. In addition, beds have also been reserved for covid patients in SGT Medical College, Chandu Budhera,” said Garg.

Gurgaon has so far recorded 76,775 virus cases, of which 67,421 have recovered from the infection and 374 have succumbed to it. The district’s doubling rate has fallen to 56 days as of Friday evening.