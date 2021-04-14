Gurgaon records highest single day spike in Covid cases

With cases in Gurgaon surging and new highs being recorded, in an effort to control the spread, testing has also been stepped up in the city over the last few days. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Gurgaon recorded its highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 1,151 people testing positive in the city. This is the third time in the last four days that the district has recorded more than 1,000 new cases of the infection in a single day.

According to the health bulletin released by the health department, there are now 7,003 active Covid-19 cases in Gurgaon, of which 6,557 are in home isolation. Prior to Wednesday, the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the district had been recorded on Monday, when 1,132 people tested positive.

One person also succumbed to the infection on Wednesday while 580 people recovered from it.

With cases in Gurgaon surging and new highs being recorded, in an effort to control the spread, testing has also been stepped up in the city over the last few days. More than 10,000 tests were conducted on Wednesday, following over 9,000 tests on Tuesday and more than 8,000 tests on each of the preceding five days.

The surge comes a day after Gurgaon District Magistrate Yash Garg directed hospitals in the district to increase the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, issuing orders stating that hospitals reserve 40 per cent of beds in the general category and 70 per cent in the ICU and ventilator category for Covid-19 patients.

“These days, the cases of Covid-19 infection are increasing, more than 1,000 cases are emerging daily and this number is projected to increase in future,” he had said.